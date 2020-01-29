WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 29

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of Worlds Collide, the January 29 edition of WWE NXT kept the action rolling with an energetic show filled with incredible action.

The Dusty Rhodes Classic ended with a surprising pair as The Grizzled Young Veterans fought The BroserWeights. Both teams needed this win to elevate their careers after months of turmoil holding them back.

Tegan Nox finally got her hands on Dakota Kai after her best friend put her on the shelf at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November. It was set to be a furious battle between two women not afraid to hurt each other.

Champions stepped back into the black-and-gold ring with the promise of addressing new challengers. General manager William Regal said he would announce Adam Cole's challenger at NXT TakeOver: Portland, while Keith Lee stood tall as NXT North American champion for the first time.

Finn Balor continued the conflict between NXT and NXT UK by challenging Trent Seven to a post-Worlds Collide clash.

Wednesday night had the potential to be huge for the black-and-gold brand as champions stood tall and challengers began to emerge.