WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 29
On the heels of Worlds Collide, the January 29 edition of WWE NXT kept the action rolling with an energetic show filled with incredible action.
The Dusty Rhodes Classic ended with a surprising pair as The Grizzled Young Veterans fought The BroserWeights. Both teams needed this win to elevate their careers after months of turmoil holding them back.
Tegan Nox finally got her hands on Dakota Kai after her best friend put her on the shelf at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November. It was set to be a furious battle between two women not afraid to hurt each other.
Champions stepped back into the black-and-gold ring with the promise of addressing new challengers. General manager William Regal said he would announce Adam Cole's challenger at NXT TakeOver: Portland, while Keith Lee stood tall as NXT North American champion for the first time.
Finn Balor continued the conflict between NXT and NXT UK by challenging Trent Seven to a post-Worlds Collide clash.
Wednesday night had the potential to be huge for the black-and-gold brand as champions stood tall and challengers began to emerge.
Finn Balor vs. Trent Seven
After attacking Trent Seven in the parking lot after Worlds Collide, Finn Balor didn't even let the NXT UK star enter the ring on Wednesday. He caught him with a baseball slide.
While Seven got back into the fight, the pain from repeated sneak attacks gave The Prince the edge he needed. He caught his opponent with the Coup De Grace and 1916 for the win.
Result
Balor def. Seven by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a great showcase of two great stars. While Seven may never be seen on the same level as Balor, he does have the ability to work on the same plane as the Irishman. Sometimes, he is even better than The Prince. He does struggle in the shadow of Tyler Bate, but he's so good working on his own.
Balor showed how good his opponent was and picked up another memorable win. He and Johnny Gargano are on a collision course, and it is good for them to be separated until NXT TakeOver: Portland on February 16.
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shotzi Blackheart
Shotzi Blackheart made Deonna Purrazzo pay for attacking her last week.
While Purazzo's hard-hitting and technical style put Blackheart off her game at first, it wasn't long before the green-haired wonder hit a diving senton to take the win.
Result
Blackheart def. Purazzo by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
NXT has established a pecking order in the women's division, and Blackheart has jumped the line. She came out of nowhere to start building momentum. It will be interesting to see how far she goes. She may struggle against the best talent of the black-and-gold brand.
Purrazzo is naturally gifted, and she did the most she could to make this match interesting. It's a shame she wasn't treated better. The Virtuosa deserves better than she has gotten.
Keith Lee Meets His First Challengers; Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest
Keith Lee talked about fulfilling his first promise by winning the North American Championship. While he wanted to look forward, Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic interrupted to challenge the champion.
The champion let the two men fight it out. While The Archer of Infamy was ready to do anything to win, Dijakovic survived an avalanche poison-rana and hit the Feast Your Eyes for three.
Result
Dijakovic def. Priest by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
It could be argued the North American Championship scene is hotter than the NXT Championship scene right now. While Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa will be special, too much time has been wasted. Lee as champion feels fresh as does every challenge.
It makes far too much sense to have Lee's first challenger be his greatest to date. He and Dijakovic always deliver, and TakeOver is the perfect stage for the biggest match of their careers together.
Tommaso Ciampa Stakes His Claim for Goldie
Tommaso Ciampa laid out Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish with the help of a steel pipe. He dragged a table to the ring and sprayed an "X" on it.
Adam Cole found out what happened to his friends and walked out to face The Psycho Killer. William Regal came out with the contract for the TakeOver: Portland NXT Championship match.
Cole walked into the ring too confident, and Ciampa powerbombed him through the table. The challenger then signed his name in blood on the contract.
Grade
A
Analysis
While NXT has gone too long holding off on getting to Cole vs. Ciampa, this was a fantastic moment to sign the contract for their clash. These two have never wrestled each other one-on-one, and it is about time fans got to see the carnage.
It will be physical. It will be violent. It might well be bloody. Despite putting together a great card all around, Cole vs. Ciampa is absolutely the main event, and the winner will head to the WrestleMania 36 weekend with that gold.
Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox
Dakota Kai taunted Tegan Nox by showing her assault of her rival on the titantron as she ran to the ring.
The two women could not be contained in the ring, and both were nearly disqualified for trying to use weapons.
Candice LeRae stopped The Captain of Team Kick from using a steel chair and then distracted the referee long enough for the Welsh Superstar to hit her rival with a knee brace.
Nox then connected on the Shiniest Wizard for the win.
Result
Nox def. Kai by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This should have gotten so much more time. Kai and Nox had built to this moment for months, and it was over before it really got going. However, it was obvious this will not be their last match as the two need a strong stipulation to allow them to get as physical as they want to.
The finish gave the Welsh Superstar a measure of revenge, but it was far from the clean victory she needed. Her former best friend will hold that over her head until they get to fight at full speed and with no restrictions.
Chelsea Green (w/ Robert Stone) vs. Kayden Carter
With Robert Stone in her corner, Chelsea Green stopped an early flurry from Kayden Carter and seemed poised for victory.
However, her overconfidence proved to be her undoing as she got herself caught in a small package for three.
Result
Carter def. Green by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was an odd segment all around. Green and Carter didn't click the way the fiery underdog has with other competitors, and the pacing was off throughout.
However, the big selling point was the finish. On the plus side, Carter finally got a big victory and may be able to start building herself up.
With so much behind Green, though, it felt like more should have been put behind her. There are plenty of stories to tell with this loss.
Dusty Rhodes Classic Final: The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The BroserWeights
Zack Gibson and James Drake came in with the game plan to isolate Pete Dunne, but this only allowed Matt Riddle to stay fresh for a huge hot tag. The Original Bro pushed the pace as all four men got into the action.
Trading tandem submission holds and tag team finishers, the match was all over the map as everyone showed their resilience.
The Bruiserweight was taken out of the action seemingly but recovered to set up an enzuigiri/Go to Sleep combination to win the match and the tournament.
Result
Riddle and Dunne def. Gibson and Drake by pinfall to win the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Classic.
Grade
A
Analysis
With plenty of time to deliver, it is no wonder this match delivered. Dunne and Riddle have surprising chemistry as a team, and Gibson and Drake have always been among NXT's best. No matter who won, it was always going to be spectacular.
That said, in true Dusty Classic fashion, the thrown-together team won. While The Original Bro feels like he was made for this role as a tag team hot tag, this tournament should be establishing more of the teams that will remain in the division.
Undisputed Era vs. The BroserWeights will be fun, and it could be one more step in the complete collapse of UE.