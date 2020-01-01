Liverpool vs. Sheffield United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool will look to maintain their march toward the Premier League title on Thursday as they host Sheffield United at Anfield.

The Reds hold a 13-point lead atop the table after 19 matches, with a game in hand on those below them.

They face Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their following three league matches, so they'll want to precede that difficult run of games with another win.

Date: Thursday, January 2

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport Player (UK), NBCSports.com (USA)

Odds: Liverpool (29-100), Draw (9-2), Sheffield United (10-1)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Liverpool's involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup meant their fixture list saw them play nine matches in December, but they came through it almost unscathed.

They only failed to win one of those nine, and that was the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa in which they deployed a team made up entirely of youngsters.

The Reds were a little fortunate to come away with all three points against Wolves on Sunday, though.

Sadio Mane's goal was the difference between the two sides in an otherwise even contest, in which Pedro Neto had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside call:

The win extended Liverpool's remarkable run of results at Anfield:

The only league match the Reds have failed to win this season came in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in October, so they'll be targeting another three points at home here.

Sheffield United excel in picking up points on the road, though, so it won't be an easy game.

The Blades lost 2-0 at Manchester City on Sunday, but they had been on an impressive run away from home prior to that:

Chris Wilder's side have only shipped 19 goals in the Premier League this season, too—only the Reds have a better defensive record.

They've not been quite as imperious going forward, though. Sheffield have netted 23 goals this season, and in the top half, only Crystal Palace (18) have scored fewer.

Against a Liverpool side that has kept four consecutive clean sheets in the league, that could be an issue.