Matt Rhule Expects to Return to Baylor amid NFL Rumors: 'I Plan on That'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Baylor head football coach Matt Rhule is among the hottest candidates to land an NFL head coaching job, but he doesn't anticipate that coming to fruition in 2020.

According to ESPN's Alex Scarborough, when asked Tuesday if he believes he will return to Baylor next season, Rhule said, "I plan on that. I certainly think I will be."

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported Monday that Rhule is the "early favorite" to land the New York Giants' head coaching gig since the team's owners "like him a lot" and have been "enamored" with him ever since he served as the Giants assistant offensive line coach in 2012.

