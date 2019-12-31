NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cowboys, Giants, Browns and More Coaching Searches

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As per usual, it was a busy Black Monday in the NFL.

The coaching carousel is in full swing following Sunday's batch of 2019 season finales. The New York Giants cut ties with Pat Shurmur, while the Cleveland Browns parted with Freddie Kitchens after a frustrating 6-10 season. The Dallas Cowboys didn't say what's going on with Jason Garrett, who met with Jerry Jones Monday and will speak again with the club owner Tuesday, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Before the activity ramps up again, let's take stock of the latest buzz regarding coaching searches.

3 Teams Request Interview With Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels' second stint as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots seems destined to end like the first—with his hiring as head coach of a different NFL team.

His first departure landed him with the Denver Broncos, whom he guided to an 11-17 record during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. His next could take him one of at least three places, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

ESPN's Josina Anderson later added that McDaniels is expected to entertain the Cleveland Browns' request and is ready to claim the top sideline spot again:

McDaniels' sharp offensive mind would be a compelling addition to any of these teams. If Cam Newton stays in Carolina, each would offer an intriguing quarterback-running back combo: Newton and Christian McCaffrey for the Panthers, Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the Giants and Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb for the Browns.

If McDaniels is essentially offered his choice of openings, it will be fascinating to learn his decision.

Endless Possibilities in Potential Dallas Cowboys' Coaching Search

When Jerry Jones is calling the shots, sometimes it's best to expect the unexpected—or at least prepare for anything.

That's true of any impromptu press conference he holds, and it sounds like a search for Garrett's replacement would be no different.

"Among the coaches they'll likely target are [Baylor's Matt] Rhule, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, potentially [Ron] Rivera and others," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported. "Put nothing past Jerry Jones—even a trade if someone he likes (such as Minnesota's Mike Zimmer) becomes available."

It looks like Rivera is already off the board as he's expected to become the next coach of the Washington Redskins, who axed longtime president Bruce Allen on Monday.

But all of the coaching candidates Rapoport mentioned—and probably many more—would make some degree of sense in Dallas. Riley and Meyer are as splashy as coaching candidates come. Rhule has fans in the NFL (more on that below). Zimmer has steered the Vikings to double digit wins three of the last five seasons.

These are good football minds, and they are names people will notice. Sound like reasonable Jones targets to me.

Mutual Interest Between Giants, Rhule?

Before Rhule got busy building winners at Temple and Baylor, he served as the Giants assistant offensive line coach under Tom Coughlin.

Rhule must've made quite the impression, as he's expected to be a "prominent" part of the Giants coaching search:

And it turns out Rhule, a New York native, might be equally interested in them:

Giants co-owner John Mara said the club is seeking "leadership" and someone who can "take control of this roster, help build a culture."

That sounds right up Rhule's alley. In 2016, Coughlin told ESPN's Max Olson that Rhule is "really a people person, a relationship builder." Giants safety Sean Chandler, who played for Rhule at Temple, said, "He makes you want to play for him because you know he'll back you up each and every day," per Newsday's Tom Rock.

If Rhule wants the job, it could very well be his to lose.