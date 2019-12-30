NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and Coaching Reports Following Week 17

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The NFL regular season has drawn to a close, and for the 20 teams not in the playoffs, the offseason has already begun.

For many of these teams, the offseason will usher in a rebuilding process. For some, the rebuilding will involve the coaching staff. The Cleveland Browns, for example, fired head coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday evening.

The New York Giants fired Pat Shurmur on Monday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

Here, we'll dig into some of the latest rumors involving the coaching carousel and the upcoming 2020 trade market

Browns Interested in Josh McDaniels, Urban Meyer

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns have already requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels:

McDaniels was linked to the Browns last offseason and was reportedly interested in the job before it was given to Kitchens.

"McDaniels is enthusiastically interested in the Cleveland opening," Steve Doershuk of the Canton Repository wrote back in January.

The Browns are also interested in former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. According to La Canfora, Meyer has a personal relationship with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam that could play a factor.

"Jimmy Haslam is as close to Urban Meyer as he is with the Mannings," a source said, per La Canfora.

Meyer has also been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, where current head coach Jason Garrett is on an expiring contract.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently said on First Take that Meyer is "interested" in the Dallas job.

Browns Not Interested in Trading Odell Beckham Jr.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

While Cleveland is looking to make changes in the coaching offices, it isn't looking to make drastic changes to key personnel.

While there has been plenty of speculation that the Browns may move on from 2019 acquisition Odell Beckham Jr., general manager John Dorsey doesn't appear interested in dealing him.

According to Rapoport, Dorsey has privately told Beckham that he won't be traded in the offseason.

This shouldn't come as a major surprise. While Beckham wasn't the superstar receiver he once was in New York, he formed a tremendous tandem with Jarvis Landry and helped Cleveland accomplish an offensive feat that it had never previously accomplished.

Before this season, the Browns had never had two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard running back:

Redskins Closing in on Ron Rivera

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

While the Browns are just getting their coaching search started, the Washington Redskins appear to be closing in on their hire.

Washington, which fired Jay Gruden midseason, is set to hire former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivers, according to Schefter, barring "unforeseen developments."

Rivera was himself fired during the 2019 season, though he was far from the primary reason for Carolina's struggles. Losing Cam Newton for the season and having a 31st-ranked scoring defense did not help.

Carolina didn't win a game after firing Rivera.

Rivera is a seasoned head coach who would represent hope for the long-inconsistent Redskins. He led the Panthers to the postseason in four of the last six seasons and has twice been named AP NFL Coach of the Year.