NFL Playoff Odds 2020: AFC, NFC Postseason Picture and Wild-Card Predictions

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The NFL regular season is over, the postseason picture has been set, and the final race to the Super Bowl is set to begin. We've reached the point of elimination games, which is an exciting time for even the most casual of football fans.

This year's playoff field is an intriguing one, featuring just two teams with fewer than 10 wins. One of them, the 9-7 Philadelphia Eagles, will host the 11-win Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.

Here, we'll take a look at the full schedule for Wild Card Weekend along with some of the top playoff-related storylines and the odds and over/unders from Caesars.

2020 Wild Card Weekend, Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Saturday, January 4

Buffalo Bills (+3, 42.5) at Houston Texans: Buffalo 26-23

Tennessee Titans (+4.5, 43.5) at New England Patriots: New England 20-17

Sunday, January 5

Minnesota Vikings (+8.0, 48.5) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 33-24

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 46) at Philadelphia Eagles: Philadelphia 30-28

Patriots Struggling to Find Their Way

The New England Patriots are the last team most NFL fans would expect to be having an identity crisis heading into the postseason. After losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, though, New England is set to play in the wild-card round for the first time since 2009.

Really, it's hard to identify a team strength as the Patriots prepare to host the Tennessee Titans. The offense has been a disaster for most of the season, and the defense, while tremendous at times, has let the team down against contenders like the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens—and inexplicably, the Dolphins.

"We've got to do better next week," quarterback Tom Brady said, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Unfortunately, Brady has been part of the problem. He completed just 55 percent of his passes against the Dolphins and threw a pick-six that eventually cost the Patriots a win. If Brady and the Patriots aren't better next week, they'll be going home early.

Vikings Likely to Have Cook Back

The Minnesota Vikings played their last two games without star running back Dalvin Cook because of a shoulder injury. Cook, who has 1,135 rushing yards, 519 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, has been one of the team's biggest offensive weapons.

Clearly, it would be a detriment to the offense if the Vikings are forced to visit the New Orleans Saints without Cook in the lineup. Facing the Saints at the Superdome is already a daunting challenge.

Fortunately, Cook does plan to play against New Orleans, according to The Athletic's Chad Graff:

The Vikings are still viewed as a long shot—the Saints are the heaviest favorite of Wild Card Weekend—the potential return of Cook should at least give them a fighting chance.

Eagles May Be Without Ertz

While the Vikings are hopeful about a Cook return, the Eagles may be hopeless when it comes to star tight end Zach Ertz. Philadelphia's de facto No. 1 receiver missed Week 17 with a rib fracture—and potentially an even more serious injury.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Ertz also suffered a lacerated kidney during Week 16:

While the Eagles undoubtedly hope that Ertz can return against the Seahawks, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer believes it's unlikely.

While McLane admitted that Ertz's available "remains uncertain," he also stated that his season may be over.

Playing through a rib injury would be difficult enough, and no one would fault Ertz for being unavailable less than two weeks after a lacerated kidney was discovered. If Ertz cannot go, it will be a serious blow to an Eagles offense that has struggled to find healthy pass-catchers this season.