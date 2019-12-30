NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC, NFC TV Schedule and Super Bowl Picks

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

It took until the final seconds of Sunday night's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, but the NFL playoff bracket is now officially set.

By holding on for a 26-21 win in Seattle, the 49ers secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

On the other side of the bracket, the Ravens had already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC the previous week, and they finished with the best record in the NFL at 14-2.

Now, it's time to start looking ahead to next weekend's Wild Card Round and beyond. There are going to be some exciting games taking place before Super Bowl LIV arrives on Feb. 2.

Here's a look at the full NFL playoff schedule, followed by the top three picks to win the Super Bowl.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England/Houston/Buffalo at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Top Super Bowl Contenders

Baltimore Ravens

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Ravens are the hottest team in the NFL.

They've won a franchise-record 12 consecutive games, which helped them notch the first 14-win regular season in team history. They even beat the Steelers with their backups playing on Sunday, helping keep Pittsburgh out of the playoffs.

For the first time in franchise history, Baltimore could host the AFC Championship Game if it wins its divisional-round matchup in two weeks' time. And during their current winning streak, the Ravens have shown a knack for beating other top teams, including the Seahawks, Patriots, Texans, Bills and 49ers.

Dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson is the likely NFL MVP Award winner, as he's passed for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven scores. He's been a big part of the Ravens' rushing offense, which totaled an NFL-record 3,296 yards on the ground.

This is going to be a difficult team to beat in the playoffs, especially with home-field advantage all the way until Super Bowl LIV. The only two teams to beat the Ravens this year are the Browns and Chiefs, but those games came back in Weeks 3 and 4.

San Francisco 49ers

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

If the 49ers hadn't stopped the Seahawks at the goal line late Sunday night, this could be a different story. Instead, San Francisco won another big game and is the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning it will have home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

One of the biggest surprises of the NFL season, the 49ers were one of three NFC teams to win 13 games during the regular season. After losing at home to the Falcons in Week 15, they bounced back with victories over the Rams and Seahawks to secure the top seed over the Packers and Saints.

Throughout the year, San Francisco has proved it can hang with the league's other top teams. It blew out Green Bay at home in Week 12, lost at Baltimore by only three points in Week 13 and pulled out a thrilling road victory at New Orleans in Week 14.

The 49ers have the No. 2 defense in the NFL and the best in the NFC, allowing only 281.8 total yards per game. That unit could play a big part in the team making a deep run through the postseason and to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

It seemed unlikely the Chiefs would earn a first-round bye heading into Week 17. In order for that to happen, not only did they have to beat the Chargers, but they also needed the Patriots to lose at home to the lowly Dolphins.

That's exactly what happened, though, and Kansas City now gets a week off before hosting a matchup in the divisional round. It's possible that will be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, as New England is the favorite over Tennessee in the Wild Card Round.

The Chiefs endured some midseason struggles, but they finished the regular season strong by winning six consecutive games. That included a road victory over the Patriots in Week 14.

Not only do the Chiefs own a win over the Pats, but they're also one of only two teams to beat the Ravens. So, if there's any team that could knock off Baltimore to get to Super Bowl LIV, it might be Kansas City.