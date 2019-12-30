Super Bowl 2020: Updated Odds and Predictions for NFL Championship Game

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers could be on a collision course for a Super Bowl XLVII rematch at Super Bowl LIV.

The two teams earned the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, and in the last six years, that position has been favorable to the squads in it.

Baltimore was the last team out of the AFC to win three postseason games to reach the championship clash. Either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed has reached the Super Bowl since then.

Since 2012, five of the seven top teams in the NFC advanced to the Super Bowl, and the 49ers hail from the most successful NFC division in the last decade.

The NFC West has been represented on four occasions in that span, while the AFC North has not produced a championship participant since Baltimore's triumph in the Superdome.

Super Bowl 2020 Odds

Baltimore (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City (+300)

San Francisco (+350)

New Orleans (+350)

Green Bay (+700)

Seattle (+900)

New England (+1,800)

Minnesota (+4,000)

Houston (+4,000)

Buffalo (+3,500)

Philadelphia (+4,500)

Tennessee (+7,500)

Super Bowl Prediction

Baltimore vs. San Francisco

The Ravens and 49ers have separated themselves from the rest of the contenders in their conferences by beating the best competition in the regular season.

John Harbaugh's team took down the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills on their way to the No. 1 seed. Its only defeat to an AFC playoff team occurred in Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The difference between that matchup and a potential AFC Championship Game is the presence of Marcus Peters in the Ravens secondary. He could do a better job containing Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce's ability to break down the field for long gains and touchdowns.

Baltimore's defense has also tightened the screws since its two-game losing streak in September, as only three of its last 12 opponents eclipsed 20 points.

Starting with their Week 9 triumph over the Patriots, the Ravens racked up four double-digit victories in five home contests. The only exception to that trend was the 20-17 win over the 49ers in sloppy conditions in Week 13.

Baltimore is the only playoff qualifier on San Francisco's schedule that it did not beat in the regular season.

Kyle Shanahan's side split NFC West clashes with the Seattle Seahawks, defeated the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome and blew out the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

At the moment, the Packers are the most likely NFC Championship Game foe for the 49ers as the No. 2 seed.

Green Bay was dominated in all phases of the game November 24, when it was held to 198 total yards and Aaron Rodgers was held under 100 passing yards.

If San Francisco plays with a similar defensive domination, it could make its seventh Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

If both No. 1 seeds move on, they would meet in the fourth AFC North-versus-NFC West Super Bowl.

