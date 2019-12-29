NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: AFC, NFC Picture and Super Bowl Predictions

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

For the first time in nine years, the New England Patriots won't be starting the NFL playoffs with a first-round bye. Falling to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 means the Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round.

That contest headlines the four upcoming matchups, though the NFC's official slate isn't yet finalized.

Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. While the winner will be crowned the NFC West champion, the losing team will hit the road during Wild Card Weekend and challenge the Philadelphia Eagles.

Updates will be provided through that matchup, but the remainder of the playoff picture is settled.

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

3. New England Patriots (12-4)

4. Houston Texans (10-6)

5. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

6. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

NFC Playoff Picture

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3)*

2. New Orleans Saints (13-3)*

3. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)*

4. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

5. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)*

6. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

*denotes playoff seeding may change

Wild Card Round

AFC: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots

AFC: No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans

NFC: No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints/Seattle Seahawks

NFC: No. 5 Seattle Seahawks/San Francisco 49ers at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles

Divisional-Round Scenarios

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens will host the worst remaining seed. Their potential opponents include the Titans, Bills and Texans; the Ravens wouldn't play the Patriots until the AFC Championship Game, and New England would need to win twice before then.

Kansas City will take on the better-seeded wild-card winner, so the priority goes New England, Houston and then Buffalo. The Chiefs cannot play Tennessee in the divisional round.

Heading into the showdown between the 49ers and Seahawks, home-field advantage in the NFC remains unsettled.

The 49ers can secure the No. 1 seed with a victory, but a Seattle win propels the Green Bay Packers atop the NFC. Green Bay has clinched a first-round bye, and the New Orleans Saints would slide up to second if the 49ers lose in Seattle.

Potential opponents will be determined after Sunday night's result.

Super Bowl Prediction

During the regular season, Baltimore hammered the Patriots 37-20 and obliterated the Texans 41-7. The Ravens are simply a better team than New England and Houston.

Kansas City presents a major challenge, especially since Baltimore lost the head-to-head matchup 33-28. But that matchup happened several weeks before Lamar Jackson caught fire and the Ravens became one of the NFL's stingiest defensive teams.

Baltimore deserves the nod as the AFC's representative.

The Saints are waiting on whether they'll host a wild-card or divisional-round game, and the latter is obviously preferred. After all, New Orleans is 6-1 at home during the playoffs compared to an 0-5 road record in head coach Sean Payton's tenure.

Either way, though, New Orleans is guaranteed to miss the 49ers until the NFC Championship Game. The Saints should be able to handle a Minnesota/Green Bay combination as the No. 3 seed or defend home field as the No. 2 seed.

San Francisco won a 48-46 shootout in New Orleans during the regular season, but we'll take the Saints in a rematch because the 49ers have looked vulnerable lately.

Then in Super Bowl LIV, Baltimore would hold the edge because of its defense. The Ravens ended the regular season holding 11 straight opponents to 21 points or fewer, and New Orleans would likely struggle to contain Jackson's mobility.

