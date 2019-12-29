Contract Incentives for Gerald McCoy, Danny Amendola, Chris Conley and More

Bill Feig/Associated Press

While most of the attention in Week 17 is on teams jockeying for playoff positioning, some players stand to make a lot of money if they can reach certain statistical benchmarks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on a number of key contract incentives that players have a realistic chance of reaching Sunday.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will earn an additional $500,000 if he records 1.5 sacks against the New Orleans Saints.

Danny Amendola will bank $250,000 if he has at least 137 receiving yards for the Detroit Lions in their matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley has two separate $125,000 incentives if he has at least one catch and 13 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey has $1 million in his pocket if he doesn't attempt a kick since his field-goal percentage is more than 90 percent (23-of-25), though it could drop to $500,000 if that percentage falls between 84 and 87.5 percent.

Bailey is the most likely candidate from that group to at least earn a six-figure payday. The nine-year veteran could go 0-of-2 on attempts against the Chicago Bears and still be above the 84 percent threshold for the $500,000 incentive. He hasn't missed two attempts in a game since Week 5 of the 2018 season.

Conley has a simple path to get both of his incentives, but there is a chance he won't get there. The Jaguars wideout was held without a catch in Week 6 against the Saints. He also had seven yards on one reception in a 45-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

On the other side of the spectrum, Amendola is facing significant odds to reach the 800-yard threshold he needs to hit. The 34-year-old only has one game in his 11-year career with at least 137 receiving yards (Sept. 16, 2012, for the St. Louis Rams against the Washington Redskins).

Making things more difficult for Amendola is Detroit's offense. Rookie David Blough, starting in place of the injured Matthew Stafford, averages 215.5 passing yards per game and is going against a Green Bay Packers team that can clinch a first-round bye with a win.

McCoy, who has five sacks, had two hits on Drew Brees in Carolina's first contest against the Saints on Nov. 24. He hasn't taken down Brees since Sept. 20, 2015, when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since none of these players have any postseason positions at stake—the Vikings clinched a playoff berth and are locked into the No. 6 seed—the financial incentive may give them a little extra motivation to go all out in the final week of the regular season.