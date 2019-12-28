NFL Rumors: Ron Rivera a Top HC Candidate; Redskins Among Interested Teams

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera isn't expecting to remain unemployed much longer.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rivera is viewed around the league as a top coaching candidate and is telling people a deal with a team could come together within 24 hours after Week 17 ends.

Rapoport noted the Washington Redskins are among the teams that have interest in the 57-year-old.

The Panthers parted ways with Rivera on Dec. 3, ending his nine-year tenure with the organization that began in January 2011.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Redskins owner Dan Snyder assembled a small circle of football people earlier this season to help him conduct their search and the expectation is they "are going to move fast" in choosing a new head coach.

Breer added Washington "could be one to watch" for Rivera.

The Redskins are in the market for a full-time head coach after firing Jay Gruden in October amid an 0-5 start. Bill Callahan, who was on Gruden's staff as the offensive line coach, took over on an interim basis.

Rivera's 76 wins are the most by a head coach in Panthers history. He led the franchise to four playoff appearances, three straight NFC South titles from 2013 to 2015 and the NFC championship during the 2015 season.