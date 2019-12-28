NFL Rumors: Ron Rivera a Top HC Candidate; Redskins Among Interested Teams

NFL Rumors: Ron Rivera a Top HC Candidate; Redskins Among Interested TeamsDecember 28, 2019
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera isn't expecting to remain unemployed much longer.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rivera is viewed around the league as a top coaching candidate and is telling people a deal with a team could come together within 24 hours after Week 17 ends.
Rapoport noted the Washington Redskins are among the teams that have interest in the 57-year-old.
The Panthers parted ways with Rivera on Dec. 3, ending his nine-year tenure with the organization that began in January 2011.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Redskins owner Dan Snyder assembled a small circle of football people earlier this season to help him conduct their search and the expectation is they "are going to move fast" in choosing a new head coach.
Breer added Washington "could be one to watch" for Rivera.
The Redskins are in the market for a full-time head coach after firing Jay Gruden in October amid an 0-5 start. Bill Callahan, who was on Gruden's staff as the offensive line coach, took over on an interim basis.
Rivera's 76 wins are the most by a head coach in Panthers history. He led the franchise to four playoff appearances, three straight NFC South titles from 2013 to 2015 and the NFC championship during the 2015 season.
