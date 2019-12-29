NFL Predictions Week 17: Picks and Odds Advice for Final Schedule

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The final week of the 2019 NFL regular season is upon us, with two playoff tickets and the NFC's home-field advantage still up for grabs.

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will face off to decide the NFC West, and the Philadelphia Eagles control their own fate, with a win securing the NFC East and a playoff spot.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots can secure the second seed with a win over the Miami Dolphins, and the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders have their eyes on the final playoff ticket.

Here is a look at the Week 17 matchups, complete with odds, over/under lines and picks.

NFL Week 17

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (O/U 43.5)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-16.5) (O/U 44.5)

Chicago Bears (-3.0) at Minnesota Vikings (O/U 36.0)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.0) (O/U 46.0)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-1) (O/U 36.5)

Green Bay Packers (-12.5) at Detroit Lions (O/U 43.5)

New Orleans Saints (-13.5) at Carolina Panthers (O/U 45.0)

Atlanta Falcons (even) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at New York Giants (O/U 45.0)

Tennessee Titans (-6.0) at Houston Texans (O/U 44.5)

Washington at Dallas Cowboys (-11.0) (O/U 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.0) at Baltimore Ravens (O/U 37.0)

Indianapolis Colts (-5.0) at Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U 41.5)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3/5) (O/U 41.0)

Arizona Cardinals at L.A. Rams (-6) (O/U 44.5)

San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) at Seattle Seahawks (O/U 46.0)

All odds courtesy of Caesars, picks in bold.

The Titans are in control of the final AFC playoff spot entering Week 17, needing a win against the rival Houston Texans to secure their ticket.

They have the same 8-7 record as Pittsburgh but hold the tiebreaker between the two. The Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens, who have already secured the top seed and are likely to take it easy in the final week, with several starters set to see little or no action.

Even Oakland can still make it into the postseason, albeit with a lot of help:

Houston could still overtake the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth seed, but the Chiefs are clear favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers and unlikely to lose that game. Expect the Texans to also hand some of their starters some rest, opening the door for Tennessee to clinch.

The 49ers can clinch their division and the NFC's top seed with a win over Seattle on Sunday, arguably the most meaningful match of Week 17. If San Francisco loses, the Seahawks could land anywhere between the first and third seed, with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints also in the mix for a first-round bye.

Here are the possibilities:

The loser of the battle for the NFC West will land as the fifth seed, setting up a date with the NFC East winner. The Eagles can secure that final playoff spot with a win on the road against the New York Giants, while the Dallas Cowboys have to beat Washington and hope the Giants pull through.