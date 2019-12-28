Marshawn Lynch's 'Beast Mode Apparel' Sees $150K in Sales Before Seahawks Return

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Marshawn Lynch's NFL return is already a financial success before he's even stepped on the field for the Seattle Seahawks.

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Beast Mode Apparel has generated close to $150,000 in sales since Monday.

Mitch Grossbach, head of operations and finance for Beast Mode Online, told Henderson that "the site had just gone crazy" as soon as the Seahawks announced Lynch's signing:

"My phone started to blow up and I stepped out to check it. I saw that we had, within the first half an hour, we had thousands of sessions and we were selling at a rate of a couple thousand dollars in sales every few minutes. So the site had just gone crazy and spiked. I can see it exactly. This was on Dec. 23 at around 9 p.m. We had hit around $20,000 in sales within the first hour of it being announced."

Lynch launched his own apparel line in 2015 when he wore a Beast Mode hat during his media appearances leading up to Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. He opened up Beast Mode stores in his hometown of Oakland, California, and in Seattle.

The Seahawks brought back Lynch for the rest of this season, including the playoffs, after losing running backs C.J. Prosise and Chris Carson to injuries. The five-time Pro Bowler spent six seasons with the organization from 2010 to 2015.

No matter what happens for Lynch when he puts on his cleats for the Seahawks, this latest comeback has been a win for his brand.