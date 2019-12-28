Week 17 NFL Picks: Predictions, Odds and Over/Under Tips for Season Finales

Michael Perez/Associated Press

One of the best parts of the NFL season is settling in for a Sunday filled with more than a dozen games.

While football season will continue into February, this Sunday will be the last one with a full slate of contests. But it's a big one, as all 32 teams will be in action on the final day of the regular season. So, get ready to sit down and enjoy one final jam-packed Sunday of NFL action.

It's also an opportunity to make some smart bets and cash out with a big payday for the last time in 2019.

Here's a look at the full Week 17 schedule, along with odds and predictions, followed by some betting advice for the week.

Week 17 Odds, Predictions

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-1); Over/Under 47.5

Cleveland (-2.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 43.5

Green Bay (-12.5) at Detroit; O/U 43.5

New Orleans (-13.5) at Carolina; O/U 45

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City (-9); O/U 46

Chicago (-3) at Minnesota; O/U 36

Miami at New England (-16.5); O/U 44.5

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo (-1); O/U 36

Philadelphia (-3.5) at N.Y. Giants; O/U 45

Indianapolis (-4.5) at Jacksonville; O/U 41.5

Washington at Dallas (-11); O/U 45.5

Oakland at Denver (-3.5); O/U 41

Arizona at L.A. Rams (no line)

Pittsburgh (-2.5) at Baltimore; O/U 37

Tennessee (-3.5) at Houston; O/U 46

San Francisco (-3.5) at Seattle; O/U 46

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

The Eagles aren't only playing in one of the most important games of the week, but they're also featured in one of the better Week 17 matchups to place a bet on.

Philadelphia is on the road taking on the Giants in a contest that will help decide the NFC East title. If the Eagles win, they'll capture the division crown and be the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs. If they lose, and the Cowboys beat the Redskins at home, then it will be Dallas heading to the postseason as the NFC East champion.

It's quite unlikely that the Cowboys will lose to the Redskins—that's another smart matchup to bet on, as Dallas should win by more than 11 points—so the Eagles will need to take care of business on their end if they want to go to the playoffs for the third straight season.

When Philadelphia and New York played in Week 14, the game went to overtime before the Eagles pulled out a 23-17 victory. But that was only the start of Philadelphia's recent surge, and it has a lot more momentum heading into this week's game.

Plus, the stakes are much higher this time for the Eagles. So, expect red-hot quarterback Carson Wentz to continue his recent strong play and lead Philadelphia to victory, one that will be by at least four points.

Another smart team to bet on this week is the Packers, who are a 12.5-point favorite on the road against the Lions.

Green Bay needs a win so that it can secure a first-round bye for the playoffs—and potentially even the No. 1 seed—while Detroit has been out of the postseason picture for weeks. The Lions have lost eight straight games after opening the season 3-3-1.

Meanwhile, the Packers have won four straight games and have a lot of momentum heading into the postseason. They should easily beat the Lions by at least 13 points to earn a week of rest before the divisional round.

As for potential upsets to bet on, the Falcons and Ravens appear to be good choices.

Atlanta has played better in the second half of the season. After starting 1-7, the Falcons have won five of their last seven games, including each of their past three. It's going to be an offensive shootout against the Buccaneers, but there's a strong chance the Falcons will notch a road upset victory.

Baltimore will be resting some of its key starters, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, for its regular-season finale versus Pittsburgh at home. That's because the Ravens have already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

However, Baltimore has a lot of depth, and backup quarterback Robert Griffin III has a lot to prove in his first start in three years. The Steelers have been having a lot of offensive struggles, so it wouldn't be farfetched to see them fall to the Ravens on the road.