NFL Week 17 Live-Stream Map, TV Schedule and Game Times

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Sunday will see the final full schedule of NFL matches played in the 2019-20 season, with a number of sides still fighting to extend their respective campaigns into next year.

Playoff places remain on the line in the AFC and the NFC, while teams already secured of a post-season spot will be out to improve their seeding ahead of the upcoming matches.

In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans can snaffle a wild-card berth with a win over the Houston Texans. A defeat for the Titans would give the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Oakland Raiders a chance to move into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles will finish ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East with a win at the New York Giants.

Here are the matches in full for Week 17, the broadcast information for the games and a preview of what's to come.

Coverage Map

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

1 p.m. - Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fox and Fox Sports Go

1 p.m. - Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, Fox and Fox Sports Go

1 p.m. - Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, Fox and Fox Sports Go

1 p.m. - Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS and CBS Sports app

1 p.m. - Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, CBS and CBS Sports app

1 p.m. - Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, Fox and Fox Sports Go

1 p.m. - New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, Fox and Fox Sports Go

1 p.m. - New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, CBS and CBS Sports app

4:25 p.m. - Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS and CBS Sports app

4:25 p.m. - Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, CBS and CBS Sports app

4:25 p.m. - Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, Fox and Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. - Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, CBS and CBS Sports app

4:25 p.m. - Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, CBS and CBS Sports app

4:25 p.m. - Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys, Fox and Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. - Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, Fox and Fox Sports Go

8:20 p.m. - San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, NBC and NBC Sports app

Week 17 Preview

The Titans' hopes of winning the AFC South disappeared when they were beaten by the Texans in Week 15. However, Ryan Tannehill and his team have the chance to make some amends in the final week of the regular season.

There'll be nerves in the Tennessee camp ahead of the contest at the NRG Stadium, as they'll be expected to get the job done. The Texans are poised to rest some of their key players ahead of the playoffs, with question marks on the conditions of Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins.

Per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, what happens earlier in the day may determine whether or not the Texans decide to sit more stars:

As noted, that could have an influence on the Steelers' game later in the day, as they seek to capitalise should the Titans slip up.

Pittsburgh will be up against the AFC's locked-in top seed in the Baltimore Ravens, and there's every chance the likes of Lamar Jackson will be rested with a crucial post-season on the horizon for them.

The Raiders also have slender hopes of advancing from the AFC in the second wild-card berth, although they would require an unlikely series of events to get into the playoff bracket:

In the NFC, the last remaining playoff spot up for grabs will be squabbled over by the Eagles and the Cowboys; it's the former who hold the advantage after their win over their divisional rivals in Week 16.

Carson Wentz and his team will be big favourites against the Giants too. Merrill Reese commented on the assuredness the star quarterback has shown in the buildup to this big game:

Should New York finish their season on a high at MetLife Stadium, then the Cowboys can win the NFC East with a victory over the Redskins.

The NFC East champion will face the loser of Seattle's showdown with the 49ers, while the winner will clinch the division title. Given what's at stake, expect an electric atmosphere at CenturyLink Field, as the Seahawks look to move out of the first wild-card slot.