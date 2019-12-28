NFL Playoff Picture 2020: AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Week 17 Predictions

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

There's still plenty to play for as the curtain comes down on the 2019-20 NFL regular season Sunday, with a number of teams still fighting for improved seeding or their postseason status.

In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans are clinging on to the second wild-card spot and can ensure they remain in that place with a win over the Houston Texans in Week 17. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders need the Titans to slip up if they are to stand any chance of making the playoffs.

Meanwhile, in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles can progress to the postseason with a win over the New York Giants, with the Dallas Cowboys hoping for a shock. There's NFC West superiority on the line too, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's a look at the scenarios for each Conference on what promises to be a dramatic weekend of action.

Week 17 Fixtures and Predictions

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 24-20

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Cleveland 31-25

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Chicago 23-17

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 35-18

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: New England 30-9

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Green Bay 33-14

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: New Orleans 35-7

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 21-12

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: Indianapolis 21-18

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos: Oakland 24-20

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Philadelphia 28-12

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 21-15

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: Tennessee 24-17

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 28-24

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Los Angeles 26-10

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: San Francisco 35-32

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (13-2)

2. New England (12-3)

3. Kansas City (11-4)

4. Houston (10-5)

Wild Cards

5. Buffalo (10-5)

6. Tennessee (8-7)

In the Hunt

7. Pittsburgh (8-7)

8. Oakland (7-8)

The Titans are clinging on to the final wild card berth after successive losses. A win over the Texans, who may rest some crucial players ahead of the postseason, would be good enough for them to advance.

Should the Texans secure a win on home soil, then the door would be open for the Steelers to possibly move into a qualification position.

Pittsburgh need a Houston win and a victory themselves over the AFC's number one team in the Baltimore Ravens. They only other way the Steelers could get through is if Tennessee and Oakland fall to defeats in their respective matches, along with a win for the Colts over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Raiders also have slender hopes of advancing beyond Week 17. Adam Schefter of ESPN detailed the unlikely scenario that would need to come about for Oakland:

In terms of seeding, the Ravens have already tied up top spot, while the Patriots can clinch second if they roll over the Dolphins as anticipated.

If Miami were to stun the Patriots, then the Chiefs can jump above New England with a win at home to the Chargers.

NFC

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (12-3)

2. Green Bay (12-3)

3. New Orleans (12-3)

4. Philadelphia (8-7)

Wild Cards

5. Seattle (11-4)

6. Minnesota (10-5)

In the Hunt

7. Dallas (7-8)

After their crucial win over the Cowboys last weekend, the Eagles have control over the NFC East. The Giants now stand between them and the postseason.

Although New York have struggled for consistency this year, last time out they produced one of their best performances of 2019. Daniel Jones was the orchestrator of the 41-35 win over the Redskins, with five touchdown passes thrown.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the performance was a landmark one from the rookie quarterback:

The Eagles will need to be wary of the threat he poses, although if they are focused and in form, then Philadelphia should be too strong.

Dallas will be need New York to do them a favour if they're to make the playoffs. The only way the Cowboys can extend their season into 2020 is with a Giants win and a victory for themselves over the Redskins.

Elsewhere, the winner of the match between the 49ers and the Seahawks will take the NFC East. A win for Seattle would also allow Green Bay to take the NFC's top spot with success over the Lions. The Saints will be the top seeds with a win, as well as Green Bay and San Francisco losses.