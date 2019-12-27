Former No. 1 Pick, Texans Star Mario Williams Has Trespassing Charge Dropped

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl defensive end Mario Williams had a misdemeanor charge dropped this week.

Per TMZ Sports, officials dropped the trespassing charge against Williams after he successfully completed an online course about decision-making.

According to Lisa Carter of KHOU.com, Williams was arrested in August for criminal trespassing when he entered the home of Torie Porter without her permission. Court documents revealed Porter, who has a child with Williams, had previously filed a restraining order against him in May 2019.

TMZ reported in September that Porter didn't want to move forward with the case and the couple was attempting to work things out.

Selected No. 1 overall in the 2006 NFL draft, Williams was named to the Pro Bowl four times in 11 seasons. He played with the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins during his career.