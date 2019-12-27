NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Latest Standings, Team Records and More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have been the best team in the NFL this season. After that, there's a host of top-tier teams that could emerge as contenders on the road to Super Bowl LIV.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have both been playing well and will be the teams most likely to knock off Baltimore in the playoffs. While in the NFC, the No. 1 seed hasn't been decided yet, as the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are all still alive in the battle for the top spot.

Everything will be clear by Monday, though, as Sunday marks the final day of the NFL regular season with all 32 teams in action.

Heading into Week 17, here's a look at the NFL standings, followed by power rankings of all 32 teams.

NFL Standings

AFC East

z-New England 12-3

y-Buffalo 10-5

N.Y. Jets 6-9

Miami 4-11

AFC North

**-Baltimore 13-2

Pittsburgh 8-7

Cleveland 6-9

Cincinnati 1-14

AFC South

z-Houston 10-5

Tennessee 8-7

Indianapolis 7-8

Jacksonville 5-10

AFC West

z-Kansas City 11-4

Oakland 7-8

Denver 6-9

L.A. Chargers 5-10

NFC East

Philadelphia 8-7

Dallas 7-8

N.Y. Giants 4-11

Washington 3-12

NFC North

z-Green Bay 12-3

y-Minnesota 10-5

Chicago 7-8

Detroit 3-11-1

NFC South

z-New Orleans 12-3

Tampa Bay 7-8

Atlanta 6-9

Carolina 5-10

NFC West

x-San Francisco 12-3

x-Seattle 11-4

L.A. Rams 8-7

Arizona 5-9-1

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched division

**-clinched division and home field

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore (13-2)

2. San Francisco (12-3)

3. New Orleans (12-3)

4. New England (12-3)

5. Green Bay (12-3)

6. Kansas City (11-4)

7. Seattle (11-4)

8. Houston (10-5)

9. Minnesota (10-5)

10. Buffalo (10-5)

11. Philadelphia (8-7)

12. Tennessee (8-7)

13. Pittsburgh (8-7)

14. L.A. Rams (8-7)

15. Oakland (7-8)

16. Indianapolis (7-8)

17. Dallas (7-8)

18. Atlanta (6-9)

19. Chicago (7-8)

20. Tampa Bay (7-8)

21. Denver (6-9)

22. Arizona (5-9-1)

23. N.Y. Jets (6-9)

24. Cleveland (6-9)

25. L.A. Chargers (5-10)

26. Jacksonville (5-10)

27. N.Y. Giants (4-11)

28. Carolina (5-10)

29. Miami (4-11)

30. Washington (3-12)

31. Detroit (3-11-1)

32. Cincinnati (1-14)

Since losing back-to-back games in Weeks 3 and 4, the Ravens have rolled, winning a franchise-record 11 consecutive games. If they can end the regular season with a 12th straight win, they'll notch the first 14-win season in franchise history.

It's been a remarkable stretch by Baltimore, as quarterback Lamar Jackson has played at an MVP-caliber level to lead the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Jackson won't be on the field for Sunday's regular-season finale, and neither will some of Baltimore's other key starters who will be getting an extra week of rest before the playoffs. But the Ravens could still notch a home victory against the Steelers, who are also looking to make the playoffs.

In the NFC, the 49ers have put themselves in control of their own destiny in the race for the No. 1 seed. If they beat the Seahawks on the road on Sunday night, not only will they be the NFC West champions, but they'll also secure the top seed in the conference.

However, that's the only way San Francisco can be the No. 1 seed, as a loss would drop it to a wild-card spot at No. 5. In that scenario, any of the Packers, Saints or Seahawks could end up as the top seed in the conference.

The 49ers have already won big games this season, with victories over the Packers and Saints to their name. They had tough losses to the Seahawks and Ravens, but their worst blemish was a Week 15 home loss to the Falcons.

Sunday night's clash between San Francisco and Seattle should be an exciting way to end the regular season. The first time the NFC West rivals met in Week 10, the Seahawks won 27-24 in overtime in a Monday night thriller.

Seattle will know by kickoff whether it has a chance at the No. 1 seed or a first-round bye, but it needs a win regardless so it can avoid going on the road in the Wild Card Round.

With 10 of the 12 playoff teams already decided, it's clear which teams are the best in the league after the past 16 weeks of play, and those will likely be the ones contending for a Super Bowl championship in the weeks to come. Now, the fun part will be watching these teams face off in postseason action.