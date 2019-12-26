Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'I Don't Need to Throw 40 Touchdowns for Us to Win'

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has as many games with more than 300 passing yards (three) as he does with less than 200 this year, but his team is 12-3 and winning in different ways than it has in the past.

He knows he doesn't have to carry the Packers by himself anymore.

"I think the level of success and the way that I feel I'm playing is different in this offense this year," Rodgers said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "I don't need to throw 40 touchdowns for us to win. I need to be great on my checks, be as efficient as possible. I need to take care of the football."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.