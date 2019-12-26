Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Reportedly Buy Malibu Mansion for $28M

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 26, 2019

Danica Patrick talks to Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics Friday, April 20, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are now co-homeowners after purchasing a mansion in Malibu for $28 million in November, according to TMZ Sports

TMZ added that the 4,636-square foot home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as a two-bedroom guesthouse and swimming pool. Rodgers and Patrick had previously rented the property over the summer.

The 37-year-old retired NASCAR racer confirmed her relationship with the 36-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback during an Associated Press interview in Jan. 2018. Patrick went so far as to tell Jimmy Kimmel in July 2018 that dating Rodgers transformed her from a lifelong Chicago Bears fan to "the biggest Packers fan":

More recently, Patrick announced on Christmas Eve that she interviewed Rodgers on the newest episode of her Pretty Intense podcast:

Rodgers will hope he does not have to break in his new home with Patrick just yet as the Packers clinched the NFC North on Monday night and are set to play in the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 season. 

