NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: AFC, NFC Bracket Details and Latest Picks

John Hefti/Associated Press

The road to Super Bowl LIV is getting closer. But first, the full field for the NFL playoffs still needs to be set.

On Sunday, the regular season concludes and the last two playoff teams and the seedings for the AFC and NFC playoffs will be determined. The NFC West title will be awarded in the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks matchup, while either the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys will capture the NFC East crown. And three teams are competing for the second AFC wild-card berth.

Here's a look at the NFL playoff schedule and playoff picture, along with predictions for how Week 17 will unfold and the matchups for the Wild Card Round.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Round: Jan. 4-5

Divisional Round: Jan. 11-12

Conference Championships: Jan. 19

Super Bowl LIV: Feb. 2

AFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (13-2)

2. New England (12-3)

3. Kansas City (11-4)

4. Houston (10-5)

Wild Cards

5. Buffalo (10-5)

6. Tennessee (8-7)

In the Hunt

7. Pittsburgh (8-7)

8. Oakland (7-8)

AFC Wild Card Round Predictions

First-round byes: No. 1 Baltimore, No. 2 New England

No. 6 Pittsburgh at No. 3 Kansas City

No. 5 Buffalo at No. 4 Houston

While the Ravens have already secured the No. 1 seed, the Patriots will become the second team to earn a first-round bye with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

As for the other two division winners, the Chiefs and Texans should stay where they're currently seeded by closing out the regular season with a win. Kansas City will notch a victory over the Chargers, while Houston will beat the Titans.

The Bills are already locked in as the No. 5 seed, so they'll travel to take on the Texans. It would be the first time that these two teams have faced off this season.

As for the second AFC wild card, the Steelers will earn that spot despite losing their final game of the regular season. They're traveling to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, who are looking for the first 14-win season in franchise history, on Sunday.

Although Baltimore is resting some of its key starters, such as star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Pittsburgh will lose with third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges back in the starting lineup.

It won't matter, though. The Titans will lose to the Texans for the second time in three weeks, while the Raiders will lose a tough road matchup against the Broncos, who have been playing better of late.

That would send the Steelers to face the Chiefs in Kansas City in the Wild Card Round. These two teams did not play in the regular season.

NFC Standings

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (12-3)

2. Green Bay (12-3)

3. New Orleans (12-3)

4. Philadelphia (8-7)

Wild Cards

5. Seattle (11-4)

6. Minnesota (10-5)

In the Hunt

7. Dallas (7-8)

NFC Wild Card Round Predictions

First-round byes: No. 1 San Francisco, No. 2 Green Bay

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 New Orleans

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Philadelphia

The 49ers and Packers can secure the top two seeds with wins on Sunday, and that's what they'll do. San Francisco will avenge its earlier loss to Seattle and Green Bay will handily defeat Detroit.

That will leave the Saints as the No. 3 seed whether they win or lose against the Panthers this week, although they're likely to close out the regular season with a victory.

The No. 4 seed will go to the Eagles, who will capture the NFC East title with a road win over the Giants on Sunday. The only way the Cowboys could win the division is with a win over the Redskins and an Eagles loss, but that won't matter after Philadelphia notches a victory.

The Eagles enter the weekend with a one-game lead over the Cowboys after they won the two teams' head-to-head matchup last week.

As for the two wild cards, it will be the Seahawks and Vikings going on the road in the Wild Card Round. Seattle will be the No. 5 seed after losing to San Francisco, while Minnesota is already locked in as the No. 6 seed after its loss to Green Bay last week.

With the seeding unfolding this way, there should be a pair of exciting NFC matchups in the Wild Card Round.

The Saints and Vikings haven't played yet this season, but they've had some exciting games against each other in the past.

In Week 12, the Seahawks notched a 17-9 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. So, if Seattle heads back there in the Wild Card Round, it should have the confidence it needs to potentially pick up a road playoff victory.