NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 17 Coverage Map, Game Times and Predictions

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

For fans of 20 NFL franchises, Sunday will be the last chance to watch their favorite teams in action until the 2020 season.

The final week of the regular season is here, and some Week 17 matchups will shape the playoff brackets in both the AFC and NFC. The second wild-card spot is up for grabs in the AFC, while the NFC East and NFC West titles have yet to be decided.

So there's still plenty of good football to look forward to before the playoffs get started on the first weekend of January.

Television Map

Per 506 Sports.

Game Times, TV/Live-Stream Schedule, Predictions



Sunday, Dec. 29



New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Predictions in bold.

Top Games of the Week

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants

Michael Perez/Associated Press

This matchup features a pair of red-hot quarterbacks, including one who is looking to lead his team into the postseason.

Carson Wentz will aim to help the Philadelphia Eagles secure the NFC East title with a victory. But in order to do that, they will have to beat the Giants for the second time in four weeks. And this time, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will be back under center for New York.

Wentz has played a big part in Philadelphia's recent resurgence. He's thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions the past three weeks, leading the Eagles to wins over each of their NFC East rivals. Meanwhile, Jones returned from an ankle injury in Week 16 and passed for 352 yards and five touchdowns in a road win over the Redskins.

There's nothing but pride and bragging rights on the line for the Giants. But the Eagles may need this win to get into the playoffs, especially because the Dallas Cowboys should defeat the Washington Redskins. So this game should be a fun one to watch.

Tennessee at Houston

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have already won the AFC South title and secured a spot in the playoffs. But the Tennessee Titans are still battling to get into the postseason.

Tennessee is 8-7 and in control in the race for the second AFC wild card. It can secure that spot with a victory or if the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts both lose. Still, the Titans will hope they can take care of it themselves by avenging their Week 15 loss to the Texans.

Even though Houston is in the playoffs, it still has something to play for Sunday. The Texans could move up to the No. 3 seed if they win and the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Los Angeles Chargers. And that could be huge given the No. 5 seed is the Buffalo Bills, who could finish with 11 wins and would be a difficult matchup in the postseason.

The Texans won 24-21 when these two teams faced off Dec. 15. It should be another close contest, especially with higher stakes.

San Francisco at Seattle

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The NFL's regular-season finale is a huge matchup and the clear top game of Week 17. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will face off the NFC West title, with each team also still alive in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

However, the loser will be the No. 5 seed and have to go on the road as a wild-card team on the opening weekend of the postseason. If the 49ers win, they will be the No. 1 seed. The Seahawks could only be the No. 1 seed if they win and the Saints and Green Bay Packers both lose. Otherwise, Seattle would be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed with a victory.

An added layer to this matchup is Marshawn Lynch's return. The veteran running back, who had been retired, signed with the Seahawks on Tuesday after they lost Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries. It should be fun to watch how Beast Mode fares in his 2019 debut—Seattle's most important game of the season.