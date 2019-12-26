Super Bowl 2019: Predictions and Odds for Favorites Entering Week 17

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Although the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints have the best Super Bowl odds in the NFC, the final week of the 2019 NFL regular season may have a major impact on the playoff picture.

If the 49ers lose and Green Bay Packers win, neither the Niners nor Saints will have a first-round bye. Instead, San Francisco would travel to the NFC East winner, while New Orleans would host the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round.

No matter what happens in Week 17, however, the NFC teams are chasing the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC's top seed is poised to enter the postseason as the Super Bowl favorite.

How will the three teams perform in the playoffs? We'll explore that question after listing the latest Super Bowl odds from Caesars.

Super Bowl Odds Entering Week 17

Baltimore Ravens (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

San Francisco 49ers (+400)

New Orleans Saints (+450)

New England Patriots (+700)

Seattle Seahawks (+700)

Kansas City Chiefs (+750)

Green Bay Packers (+1200)

Minnesota Vikings (+2500)

Houston Texans (+3500)

Buffalo Bills (+3500)

Philadelphia Eagles (+5000)

Dallas Cowboys (+12500)

Tennessee Titans (+12500)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+75000)

Oakland Raiders (+200000)

Predictions for Top Favorites

Baltimore Ravens (Odds: 2-1)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Picking the favorite isn't the most exciting route, but the Ravens have stood out as the NFL's premier team for several months.

During an 11-game winning streak, Baltimore has toppled five—potentially six, if the Steelers manage to advance—playoff-bound clubs. The victories include a 14-point triumph at Seattle, a 17-point win over New England and a 34-point beatdown of Houston.

Lamar Jackson has silenced many of his critics along the way, tossing an NFL-high 36 touchdowns while running for a quarterback record of 1,206 yards. The Ravens have also limited 10 straight opponents to no more than 21 points.

This is a dominant team. And from this perspective, Baltimore's excellence will ultimately lead to a Lombardi Trophy.

Prediction: Win Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers (Odds: 4-1)

Heading into Week 17, the 49ers hold the inside track to home-field advantage in the NFC. If they topple the Seahawks, San Francisco won't need to leave Levi's Stadium in the playoffs.

That would provide a helpful edge for the Niners, but they're still a worrying team as the postseason nears.

While they've defeated top-tier opponents such as the Packers and Saints this season, the 49ers also fell to the reeling Atlanta Falcons and needed a last-minute drive to escape the Los Angeles Rams. And if the Seahawks win Week 17 at home, they'll send San Francisco from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to No. 5.

San Francisco has a terrific defense, but navigating three straight games on the road in this stacked NFC is a daunting path.

Prediction: Lose in NFC Championship

New Orleans Saints (Odds: 9-2)

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Saints are getting hot at the perfect time.

Drew Brees has thrown three-plus touchdowns in five of the last six games, leading New Orleans to a 5-1 record in that stretch. Star receiver Michael Thomas recently set the NFL's single-season record for receptions with 145, and tight end Jared Cook has started to reach his long-awaited potential.

With a little help from Seattle in Week 17, the Saints can secure a first-round bye. That would be pivotal for New Orleans, which is 0-5 on the road in the playoffs but 6-1 at home since 2007.

The Saints have the offensive firepower to outlast San Francisco before a Super Bowl showdown in which Baltimore's defense would have an important advantage.

Prediction: Lose in Super Bowl

