Michael Mosley Arrested; Accused of Killing C.J. Beathard's Brother Clayton

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Police from Nashville, Tennessee, arrested a man suspected of killing Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Wednesday it brought Michael D. Mosley into custody and would charge him with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide:

According to the Tennessean's Emily R. West, Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III were fatally stabbed Saturday morning.

West also shared a statement from Nashville police detailing the incident: "The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside. Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides."

Police initially shared an image Saturday asking for help identifying a man from the bar at the time of the stabbing. Authorities followed up Sunday to say they were looking to question Mosley after confirming he was at the scene. A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

Natalie Neysa Alund of the Tennessean reported Tuesday that Mosley had been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list.

C.J. Beathard was inactive for San Francisco's 34-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 after leaving the team to be with his family.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that Beathard will remain in Nashville this week as well.