NFL Week 17 Picks: Prop Bets, Vegas Lines, Over/Under Predictions and Advice

The San Francisco 49ers could be the NFC West champion and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs or the No. 5 seed on the road in the wild-card round.

That's why this week's Sunday night matchup is crucial. The 49ers are going on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale with a lot on the line, with the winner set to earn the NFC West title and potentially the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers-Seahawks clash is one of several big games on the final Sunday of the regular season. The NFC East title is also still up for grabs, as the Philadelphia Eagles hold a one-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys entering Week 17. There are also three AFC teams—the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders—vying for the No. 6 seed in the conference.

Here's a look at Sunday's matchups, along with odds and predictions, followed by three prop bets to consider this week.

Week 17 Odds, Predictions

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (even); Over/Under 47.5

Cleveland (-3) at Cincinnati; O/U 44.5

Green Bay (-12.5) at Detroit; O/U 43

New Orleans (-13) at Carolina; O/U 47

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City (-9); O/U 45

Chicago at Minnesota (-1); O/U 37

Miami at New England (-15.5); O/U 45

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo (-1.5); O/U 36

Philadelphia (-4.5) at N.Y. Giants; O/U 45

Indianapolis (-3.5) at Jacksonville; O/U 43.5

Washington at Dallas (-11); O/U 44.5

Oakland at Denver (-3.5); O/U 41

Arizona at L.A. Rams (no line)

Pittsburgh (-2) at Baltimore; O/U 38

Tennessee (-3.5) at Houston; O/U 46

San Francisco (-3) at Seattle; O/U 47

Prop Bets to Consider

49ers Total Points: Over 25.5

When San Francisco has needed to win big games this season, it has put up a lot of points.

For example, the 49ers traveled to New Orleans and defeated the Saints in Week 14, securing a 48-46 victory. They also scored 37 points in a Week 12 win over the Packers and 34 points in last week's victory vs. the Rams.

In San Francisco's first game against Seattle this season, in Week 10, it lost 27-24 in overtime. So, not only will the 49ers be motivated to secure the division title and No. 1 seed, but they're looking to avenge one of their three losses.

Bet on San Francisco to easily score more than the 25.5-point line available, per Oddschecker.

Jets-Bills combine for less than 36 points

There's not much on the line in this contest. The Jets are 6-9 and won't be heading to the playoffs. The Bills are going to the postseason, but they're already locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

So, these teams are just playing for bragging rights over each's AFC East rival, and the Bills are looking to notch an 11-win season and go into the playoffs with some momentum. Buffalo isn't resting its starters, but it's still likely this won't be a very high-scoring game.

Neither of these teams have put up a lot of points this year. The Bills rank 23rd in the NFL with 20.5 points per game, while the Jets are 28th with 17.5.

As expected, this game will be a defensive battle and won't feature many big offensive plays. Betting the under for this contest should be a safe choice.

Falcons, Buccaneers combine for more than 47.5 points

These are two of the top offenses in the NFL, and they should put on a show on the final day of the NFL regular season.

The Buccaneers rank third in the NFL with 402.5 total yards per game, while the Falcons are fifth with 380.1. Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston and Atlanta counterpart Matt Ryan are known to rack up a lot of yards, and both will probably air it out to close the season.

Both of these teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they'll be looking to take some momentum into the offseason after what was a disappointing year for both.

With these high-powered offenses, the Falcons and Bucs should have no trouble combining for at least 48 points.