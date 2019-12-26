A.J. Green May Have Played His Last Game as a Bengal; Where's He Headed Next?

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver A.J. Green should be more than ready to part ways after a disastrous 2019 campaign for both parties.

The Bengals are about to enter a full rebuild, whereas the 31-year-old veteran knows exactly what he wants as free agency looms. That likely doesn't involve playing for Cincinnati any longer.

"I just want to win at this point in my career," Green said last week, per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site. "It's not just about the money. It's about continuing to build my legacy, and that's by winning."

At the same time, it's about money, too.

"This could be my last big deal," Green also said. "I have to make sure everything is right and then we go from there. But I'll be ready to go."

Cincinnati is no longer the right fit for the seven-time Pro Bowl target, and the organization should come to the same realization even though it wanted to evaluate the roster with Green in the lineup and never got a chance to do so thanks to the torn ankle ligaments he suffered on the first day of training camp.

The Bengals finally placed Green on injured reserve Monday. Now, they will go into the offseason not knowing how Green looks in head coach Zac Taylor's offense. And that's OK.

The goal shouldn't be to squeeze what's left out of Green's career. The more logical organizational approach should be jettisoning much of its aging talent and beginning a new path in earnest. Green's status is merely the first major decision to make.

Currently, the Bengals own $60.6 million in projected salary-cap space for the 2020 campaign, per Spotrac. While that looks like plenty of financial flexibility, Cincinnati ranks 14th overall in available space.

Furthermore, Green isn't the team's only free agent.

Center Trey Hopkins, linebacker Nick Vigil, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and defensive tackle Andrew Billings all started multiple games this year and are no older than 28. Plus, the front office must assess the franchise's highest-paid performers.

Andy Dalton's nine-year run as the team's starting quarterback will almost certainly come to an end since he's never been able to elevate the roster, plus the Bengals would save $17.7 million by releasing him this offseason. LSU's Joe Burrow is a no-brainer choice with this year's No. 1 overall pick and should become the Bengals' new franchise quarterback.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn never solidified Cincinnati's offensive front. He's been injured and hasn't played particularly well when on the field. The Bengals would save $9.5 million by releasing the veteran offensive lineman this offseason. Besides, first-round pick Jonah Williams, who missed all of this season due to a torn labrum, will take over blindside duties.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap is still playing well. But he turns 31 years old in February, and the Bengals already have a strong, young pass-rushing duo in place with Sam Hubbard and Carl Lawson. Dunlap's offseason release would save the Bengals another $6.55 million.

By making those three moves and not re-signing Green, the Bengals would have $94.35 million in projected salary-cap space to provide the franchise with a much-needed facelift. The ghosts of seasons past are still haunting this organization, and a commitment to a fresh start among its coaching staff (established this year), a new franchise quarterback and different leadership within the locker room could get it back on track.

All this signals one thing: Green's departure borders on inevitable even though he previously expressed some interest in re-signing long-term.

So, where does he fit?



Well, the wide receiver already provided three significant clues. He wants to win, cash in one final time and do so with a long-term contract.

"If you're not committed to me long-term, I understand," he said, per Hobson. "There are no hard feelings. You have a business to run. All great businesses face difficult decisions. I understand that. For me, I have to make a big decision as well."

First, teams must be wary of Green's injured ankle, though it doesn't seem to be an issue moving forward despite his recent trip to injured reserve.

"I feel good just getting confirmation from him. Knowing there's no effect on my future," Green said last week of Dr. Robert Anderson's medical evaluation. "I never thought it would be that bad that I could never play at a high level. Just hearing him saying it made me feel a lot better." When healthy, Green is still one of the league's best outside targets. He's posted at least 1,000 yards in every campaign during which he played 13 or more contests. Granted, he's suffered through injuries three of the last four years, but few players of his caliber become available. "I don't have to prove anything to anybody," he said, per WLWT's Brandon Saho. "... I know when I come back, I'll be the same A.J."

Even if Green isn't the "same A.J." upon his return, he'll still demand attention as a legitimate X receiver. He might not corner as well after a significant foot injury, but he still has the size (6'4", 210 lbs), body control and penchant for big plays to make a difference in some offense.

Three potential landing spots leap to the forefront.

The Indianapolis Colts established themselves as a fringe playoff team the last two seasons. A year ago, head coach Frank Reich's squad earned the AFC's sixth playoff seed. This year, they're still alive to do the same heading into Week 17, though the odds are against it.

Obviously, a significant change occurred at the game's most important position when Andrew Luck abruptly retired. Even so, the Colts are led by one of the league's best general managers in Chris Ballard, and Reich knows how to place his players in positions to succeed.

More importantly, the Colts have nearly $100 million to spend in free agency. Granted, Ballard won't make splash signings just to make them. But Green fits a significant need since the Devin Funchess signing didn't work out in the team's favor. The Colts still need a true outside target to complete their offense, and Green could form a dynamic one-two punch with T.Y. Hilton to open up Reich's scheme.

Or, the Buffalo Bills could make another push for a star receiver. They may have been the most fortunate team last offseason when Antonio Brown decided he didn't want to play in Buffalo despite significant trade interest.

General manager Brandon Beane still made significant changes to the wide receiver corps without landing Brown. The Bills signed John Brown and Cole Beasley in free agency, and both have been significant contributors to the team's success, combining for 1,838 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Green can bring something different, though.

The 6'4" target has size on the outside to body off defenders and stretch the field. Robert Foster didn't develop as expected to fill this particular role, so as the Bills continue to build on their recent success, they could add a quality veteran to complete the offense.

Buffalo also has the fourth-most salary-cap space ($88.5 million) to work with next offseason.

Much like the Bills, the Seahawks are searching for the right components. The franchise took a flier on Josh Gordon, only to have the uber-talented yet troubled receiver suspended, as per usual. Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf form an impressive one-two punch for quarterback Russell Wilson, but Green could give Seattle the well-rounded receiver corps it has lacked in recent seasons.

Seattle doesn't have as much financial flexibility as Indianapolis or Buffalo, but it has more than enough salary-cap space ($73.2 million) to sign Green. More importantly, the organization might be more desperate to add him and maximize its current Super Bowl window with Wilson playing at an MVP level.

Of course, Cincinnati could muck up the entire process by placing the franchise tag on Green.

"I have no problem with the franchise [tag]. I don't like it, but I'm not a guy that's going to sit out the whole year," Green said, per Hobson. "But at the end of the day, that shows me they're not committed to me. That's fine."

It's really not in the Bengals' best interest to hold Green hostage by tagging him. The team already has a top target in Tyler Boyd. John Ross III finally flashed legitimate potential. Let whoever is at quarterback grow together with the pieces who will be around him for multiple years.

Sometimes a breakup just feels right. This is one of those cases.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @brentsobleski.