2020 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets

With the 2019-20 NFL regular season just a week away from coming to a close, thoughts will start to turn toward the next campaign, with a number of teams likely to begin lining up possible free agents to bolster their squad.

Those franchises that failed to make the postseason will get extra time to reassess, and discussions will likely be taking place across the league already with a number of high-profile stars.

At this point, there are a number of huge names who have yet to agree terms with their current teams over a contract extension, including star quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Here is a look at some of the biggest names that may be on the market ahead of the next campaign.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

As of yet, the Cowboys may make the playoffs, although they missed the chance to secure the NFC East title last time out when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given they were unable to score a touchdown in this crunch encounter, naturally a lot of focus has fallen on Prescott, who was struggling with a shoulder injury before the game. The Cowboys offense, which has been devastating at times this season, failed to click into gear.

As Mike Greenberg noted, Prescott was outperformed on the day by his opposite number, Carson Wentz:

Per PFF, the quarterback has been let down at times this season by some profligate catching from his receivers:

Should the Eagles beat the New York Giants in Week 17, then the Cowboys' season will be brought to an end. From there, they will be tasked with tying down a number of key men to new contracts, including Prescott.

Speaking after the loss to the Eagles, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk) that the organisation was hopeful of getting Prescott signed up again.

"I think he understands where we're coming from," he said. "We understand where he's coming from. Ultimately, we'll figure this out."

Prediction: Prescott signs with Cowboys

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

While it seems unlikely the Cowboys will lose Prescott at this point, wide receiver Amari Cooper looks increasingly likely to leave AT&T Stadium.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Cowboys are set to prioritise the reacquisition of their quarterback over that of the wide receiver. It means the 25-year-old may be looking for a new home after just two seasons with Dallas.

If he does become available, Cooper will be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market. In 15 games this season, he has 75 receptions for 1,097 yards, as well as eight touchdowns.

Cooper doesn't appear to have natural chemistry with Prescott, though, and after the Eagles' loss on Sunday, he reflected on the issues he had linking up with the quarterback:

Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the receiver was also pulled out of the game at a crucial point as Dallas sought to force a comeback:

With Prescott set for a pay rise and a new $90 million, six-year deal for Ezekiel Elliott signed in September, the Cowboys may let Cooper, who has also struggled with a succession of injury issues in the second half of the campaign, walk away.

Prediction: Cooper leaves the Cowboys

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston remains one of the most polarising players in the NFL, and with just one game remaining on his rookie deal, the Buccaneers have a decision to make regarding his future.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tampa want him to stay and are considering whether to use the $27 million franchise tag or the $25 million transition tag to secure the quarterback's future.

Although Winston leads the league in passing yards, he's a high-risk player, having thrown a whopping 28 interceptions over the course of the season.

While his raw talent is beyond dispute, CBS Sports HQ summed up how far Winston still has to go to be considered one of the best quarterbacks in the division:

Tampa Bay may consider the prospect of securing someone a little more reliable in the role, although their draft position is unlikely to afford them one of the top quarterback picks in the first round.

It means another deal in Florida makes sense for both the player and his team. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will hope that with some more time to work with the 25-year-old, he can refine his play and cut out the costly mistakes.

Prediction: Winston signs with Buccaneers