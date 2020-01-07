Report: Ravens' Mark Ingram Had Tightness in Calf, 'Pulled Back' to Avoid Injury

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II did not practice Tuesday, reportedly because of tightness in his calf.



According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ingram was at full speed last week but "felt some tightness" and "pulled back" to avoid a setback. Rapoport said he still has a chance to play against the Tennessee Titans in their divisional-round matchup.

Ingram suffered a calf injury during a December victory over the Cleveland Browns. He missed Baltimore's Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, although his team had already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Baltimore signed Ingram this offseason, and he responded with one of the best seasons of his career.

He finished with 1,018 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns, thriving alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Ravens' dynamic offense. Defenses struggled to contain the pair in read-option looks throughout the season, and the University of Alabama product topped 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his career.

While Baltimore doesn't have a running back it can rely on to be as productive as Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are capable of filling in for the Super Bowl hopefuls.

Edwards, in particular, was impressive this season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He should be able to keep defenses honest while playing alongside Jackson.