NBC Sports Suspends Jeremy Roenick for Joking About Having Sex with Co-Workers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2019

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 11: Jeremy Roenick speaks at a press conference before the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Phoenix Coyotes at Jobing.com Arena on February 11, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes inducted former assistant captain Jeremy Roenick into the team's Ring of Honor. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NBC Sports analyst and former NHL center Jeremy Roenick was suspended indefinitely without pay for discussing his coworkers' appearance and making inappropriate comments about their sex lives.

Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reported the news Monday, noting Roenick made the comments about NBC Sports coworkers Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter while appearing on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

Roenick joked about having sex with Tappen and his wife together while on vacation in Portugal, saying, "If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it's never going to happen."

He also called Sharp "beautiful" and said he would "have to think about it if he asked me ... I wouldn't say no right away."

What's more, the nine-time All-Star made a joke at Carter's expense when talking about Sharp's looks.

"It's good to have a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it's totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there," Roenick said.

Roenick has worked with NBC Sports since 2010 following a 20-season NHL career that included stops with the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

