NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Super Bowl Odds and More

We might not have a clear look at the final NFL playoff picture, but after (almost) 16 full weeks, we have a pretty defined silhouette.

Of the 12 possible playoff spots, 11 have essentially filled—one will go to the NFC East champion. Five of the eight divisions have been settled—and the Green Bay Packers can settle a sixth on Monday night. Yet, three first-round byes are there for the taking, as is the AFC's final wild-card spot.

Heading into Monday night, there is still a lot of drama left.

Here, you'll find the current playoff picture, the latest Super Bowl odds from Caesars, and a look at some of the most intriguing playoff-related storylines.

NFL Playoff Picture (pre-MNF)



AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (Z) 13-2

2. New England Patriots (Z) 12-3

3. Kansas City Chiefs (Z) 11-4

4. Houston Texans (Z) 10-5

5. Buffalo Bills (X) 10-5

6. Tennessee Titans 8-7

7. Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7

8. Oakland Raiders 7-8

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (X) 12-3

2. New Orleans Saints (Z) 12-3

3. Green Bay Packers (X) 11-3

4. Philadelphia Eagles 8-7

5. Seattle Seahawks (X) 11-4

6. Minnesota Vikings (X) 10-4

*X indicated clinched playoff spot, Z indicates division champion.

The Oakland Raiders Could Be in the Playoffs

It may seem shocking, but the Oakland Raiders still have a shot at the postseason. Left for dead at 5-8 just two weeks ago, the Raiders have ripped off two straight wins and have gotten a fair amount of help from other AFC wild-card hopefuls.

"No one thought we'd be playing for the playoffs in Week 17, let's be real," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said, per NBC Sports' Peter King.

Oakland still needs help, but the playoffs are a real possibility.

Here's what needs to happen. Oakland first needs to defeat the Denver Broncos. Then, the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers have to lose—to the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. Unfortunately for Oakland, neither the Texans nor the Ravens have much to play for in Week 17.

Finally, the Raiders need the Indianapolis Colts to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, creating a four-team tie at 8-8. Then, and only then, will Oakland take the tiebreaker and the final playoff spot for 2019.

The Philadelphia Eagles Could Be Dangerous

Like the Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles were pretty much written off a couple of weeks ago. They've since won three straight, including a huge game over the Dallas Cowboys. That win gives Philadelphia a one-game lead in the NFC East with one week remaining.

With a win in Week 17, the Eagles are in the postseason—and there may be a few teams hoping that it doesn't happen.

The Eagles are determined, they're riding a wave of momentum and, perhaps most importantly, they're seeing a return to MVP form from quarterback Carson Wentz. Despite lacking any semblance of a strong wide receiver corps, Wentz has been tremendous over the last three weeks, passing for 910 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

With the defense starting to show some signs of life, Philadelphia could be a tough out come playoff time.

"All teams say this, but for us, it's been a sense of belief," Wentz said, per King.

Belief is, in part, what helped drive the Eagles to the Super Bowl just two short seasons ago.

The Seattle Seahawks Could Be in Trouble

While the Eagles have been flying high over the last three weeks, the Seattle Seahawks have been in a tailspin. They've lost two of their last three games and have put themselves into wild-card position.

A week ago, Seattle owned the NFC's No. 1 seed. With a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, they could finish as low as the sixth seed—if the Minnesota Vikings win their final two games.

Even more problematic is the rash of injuries that struck the Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle lost starting left tackle Duane Brown and running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise during their loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Brown is set to undergo knee surgery; Carson and Prosise could both be done for the year.

In one afternoon, Seattle essentially lost its rushing identity. With a critical matchup upcoming, that's a huge problem.

"We've got to get scrambling," head coach Pete Carroll said, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

That scrambling could involve a reunion with running back Marshawn Lynch:

Lynch hasn't played since Week 6 of the 2018 season.

Latest Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore Ravens 2-1

San Francisco 49ers 7-2

New Orleans Saints 9-2

New England Patriots 6-1

Seattle Seahawks 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 15-2

Minnesota Vikings 16-1

Green Bay Packers 16-1

Philadelphia Eagles 25-1

Houston Texans 30-1

Dallas Cowboys 30-1

Buffalo Bills 35-1

Tennessee Titans 75-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 75-1

Oakland Raiders 250-1