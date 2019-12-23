NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Saturday Games for 2020 Schedule

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2019

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discusses a new initiative with AWS that will transform player health and safety using cloud computing during AWS re:Invent 2019 on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/AP Images for NFL)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Good news if you liked fantasy football championships playing out over Saturday and Sunday this season: The NFL is preparing to make that the case for the semifinals as well.  

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the NFL is considering scheduling games for Saturday in both Week 15 and 16 next season. The plan would work similarly to the route chosen for this season, with the league designating certain games as "to be determined" on the schedule before slotting in the best of the bunch for Saturday.

King's report says the NFL would choose two games for Saturday in Week 15 and 16, rather than the three chosen for Week 16 in 2019.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

