NFL Playoff Picture 2020: Week 17 Standings, AFC and NFC Wild-Card Hunt

The NFL playoff picture looks a little clearer heading into the final week of the 2019-20 season, with two more spots available across the two conferences.

The Baltimore Ravens control the AFC, but home-field advantage is still up for grabs in the NFC, with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers in the running.

Here is a look at the standings ahead of Monday's clash between the Packers and Minnesota Vikings:

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (13-2, clinched AFC North)

2. New England (12-3, clinched AFC East)

3. Kansas City (11-4, clinched AFC West)

4. Houston (10-5, clinched AFC South)

Wild Card

5. Buffalo (10-5, clinched playoff berth)

6. Tennessee (8-7)

In the Hunt

7. Pittsburgh (8-7)

8. Oakland (7-8)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (12-3, clinched playoff berth)

2. New Orleans (12-3, clinched NFC South)

3. Green Bay (11-3, clinched playoff berth)

4. Philadelphia (8-7)

Wild Card

5. Seattle (11-4, clinched playoff berth)

6. Minnesota (10-4, clinched playoff berth)

In the Hunt

7. Dallas (7-8)

The full NFL standings can be found here.

The AFC playoff picture is relatively clear at this point, with Tennessee in pole position to clinch the final wild card. The Titans have to beat Houston, who can still clinch the third seed should the L.A. Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

Pittsburgh take on Baltimore, which has already locked up the top seed and is likely to rest some of its key starters. If both the Steelers and Titans lose, the Oakland Raiders could sneak into the playoffs:

New England host Miami and can lock up a first-round bye with a win.

Things are less clear in the NFC, where Minnesota and Green Bay will battle it out in the final Week 16 clash on Monday. The Packers are still in the running for the top seed:

The 49ers have the edge in the NFC but face a daunting trip to Seattle in Week 17, with the division on the line. The Seahawks got a thrilling overtime win when these two teams met earlier this season.

The loser of the NFC West showdown will take on the NFC East winner, which will be Philadelphia or Dallas. The Eagles hold the edge after beating the Cowboys in Week 16 and will face the New York Giants on the road. Dallas host Washington.

New Orleans will visit Carolina and has a great shot at the second seed, but it will need several results to go its way to clinch home-field advantage.