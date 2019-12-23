NFL Week 17 Picks: Early Predictions for All Season Finales

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The last two playoff tickets, home-field advantage and first-round byes will all be on the line during the final week of the 2019 NFL regular season.

Baltimore has locked up the AFC, but three teams―San Francisco, New Orleans and Green Bay―remain locked in battle for the top spot in the NFC ahead of the Packers' game against Minnesota on Monday.

Week 17 will bring a monumental clash for the NFC West between Seattle and San Francisco, with the loser facing the NFC East winner in the playoffs.

Philadelphia will control its own destiny in Week 17, on the road against the New York Giants. It's a similar story for Tennessee, who will qualify for the playoffs with a win over Houston.

Week 17 Schedule, Picks

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Browns

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Patriots

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills; Bills

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Packers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Saints

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Eagles

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: Titans

Washington at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: Colts

Oaland Raiders at Denver Broncos: Broncos

Arizona Cardinals at L.A. Rams: Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: 49ers

49ers at Seahawks

Sunday's clash for NFC West supremacy will be played out in prime time, handing a huge stage to what is set up to be one of the biggest Week 17 games in years:

The 49ers have a one-game lead in the division and the top seed in the conference, so a win at CenturyLink Field will give them home-field advantage in the playoffs. They lost at home to Seattle earlier this season in a thrilling encounter that needed overtime to separate the two teams.

Chris Carson, that game's leading rusher, and backup C.J. Prosise both suffered injuries in the upset loss to Arizona and won't feature in Week 17. That's a massive blow for a Seahawks team that loves to run the football and is now down to its fourth option, rookie Travis Homer, with Rashaad Penny lost for the season.

All those injuries at a key position may just be enough for San Francisco and its strong defense to overcome the Seahawks.

Eagles at Giants

The Eagles are one win away from a date with the NFC West's runner-up, courtesy of Week 16's victory over Dallas. They'll travel to New York to face a Giants team that is ending the season strong, scoring 36 or more points in back-to-back wins.

Those wins came against the Dolphins and Washington, two of the worst teams in the league who both let Saquon Barkley ran riot.

Daniel Jones also feasted on the defensive ineptitude in the win over Washington:

Carson Wentz came up big with the game on the line against Dallas, something he has been doing for weeks now. The Eagles appear to feel comfortable with their backs against the wall, and they should muscle their way into the playoffs on Sunday.

Tennessee at Houston

The AFC has three teams still in the running for the final playoff spot, with the Titans holding an edge over the Steelers and Raiders.

If it avenges a Week 15 loss against Houston, Tennessee is in. If not, Pittsburgh has to beat Baltimore, which has already locked up the top seed and will likely rest some starters. Meanwhile, Oakland needs several games to go its way:

Houston has won its last two by a combined six points, while Tennessee has dropped its last two. Derrick Henry missed out on the loss to New Orleans but is expected to return in Week 17, but the Texans have already clinched the division and should have one eye on the playoffs.

Houston can still claim the third seed over Kansas City, but it would be smart to go easy on a handful of starters. That combined with a rested Henry gives Tennessee an excellent chance at winning.