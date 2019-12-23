NFL Week 17 Predictions: Early Lines, Spreads, Odds, Season Finale Projections

Michael Perez/Associated Press

It all comes down to this. One final Sunday of the NFL regular season, and all 32 teams will be in action.

At least two division titles will be decided, and potentially three, depending on the result of Monday night's NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Plus, three teams will battle it out for the second AFC wild-card berth, with only one securing the spot.

There should be plenty of excitement on Sunday, which will end with a prime-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks that will have the NFC West title on the line.

Here's a look at odds and predictions for the full Week 17 slate, followed by some early betting advice.

Week 17 Odds, Predictions

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (even)

Cleveland (-3) at Cincinnati

Green Bay (-9.5) at Detroit

New Orleans (-13) at Carolina

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City (no line)

Chicago at Minnesota (no line)

Miami at New England (no line)

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo (-1.5)

Philadelphia (-4.5) at N.Y. Giants

Indianapolis (-3.5) at Jacksonville

Washington at Dallas (-10.5)

Oakland at Denver (no line)

Arizona at L.A. Rams (no line)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (no line)

Tennessee at Houston (no line)

San Francisco at Seattle (no line)

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Early Betting Advice

The Eagles are on a roll, and it's time for bettors to cash in by sticking with them in Week 17.

On Sunday, the Eagles notched their biggest win of the season, beating the Cowboys to take over first place in the NFC East. They're on a three-game winning streak, beating each of their division rivals, and they're set to take on the Giants for the second time in four weeks this Sunday.

Last time these two teams met, New York took Philadelphia to overtime, but the Eagles pulled out a 23-17 victory at home. That was a crucial win to keep them in the NFC East race, and it sparked their recent push to the top of the division standings.

Philadelphia doesn't have to win to capture the NFC East title. It would also win the division crown if Dallas loses at home to Washington. However, that'll be unlikely, so the Eagles would like to take care of business on the road against the Giants.

With the Eagles being only 4.5-point favorites against the four-win Giants, bet on them to win, cover the spread and claim the NFC East title.

Speaking of the Cowboys, they'll also be a smart bet this week. The Redskins continue to scuffle, as they fell to the Giants on Sunday to fall to 3-12. Dallas needs a win to even have a chance to win the division, so it should roll Washington at home.

Bet on the Cowboys to cover their big 10.5-point spread vs. the Redskins, as they will likely win by at least two touchdowns.

One line that will be important to monitor is the AFC North matchup between the Ravens and Steelers. Baltimore has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it hasn't yet announced whether it will rest its starters with nothing to play for in Week 17.

If the Ravens' starters play at home, they're a good pick to win. If they don't, then it might be better to bet in the Steelers' favor, especially because Pittsburgh needs a win to try to get into the playoffs.