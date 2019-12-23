NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Updated AFC, NFC Wild-Card Odds and Postseason Picture

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Three NFL division titles are still up for grabs. All of them are in the NFC, and two won't be decided until Week 17.

However, one could be clinched on Monday night. The Green Bay Packers can secure the NFC North title with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. But if the Vikings win, they'll stay alive in the division race, which wouldn't be decided until Week 17.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to take a one-game lead in the NFC East. They'll clinch the division with either a win or a Cowboys loss in Week 17.

In the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will face off on Sunday night in Seattle, with the winner earning the division title. Both teams are also in the running for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Here's a look at the current postseason picture, followed by the odds of each team still alive in the playoff hunt to win Super Bowl LIV.

Postseason Picture

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (13-2)

2. New England (12-3)

3. Kansas City (11-4)

4. Houston (10-5)

Wild Cards

5. Buffalo (10-5)

6. Tennessee (8-7)

In the Hunt

7. Pittsburgh (8-7)

8. Oakland (7-8)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (12-3)

2. New Orleans (12-3)

3. Green Bay (11-3)

4. Philadelphia (8-7)

Wild Cards

5. Seattle (11-4)

6. Minnesota (10-4)

In the Hunt

7. Dallas (7-8)

Super Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

Baltimore +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

San Francisco +350

New Orleans +450

New England +600

Seattle +600

Kansas City +750

Green Bay +1600

Minnesota +1600

Philadelphia +2500

Dallas +3000

Houston +3000

Buffalo +3500

Pittsburgh +7500

Tennessee +7500

Oakland +25000

For the first time in franchise history, the Ravens are the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They'll have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and they could decide to rest their starters for their Week 17 home matchup vs. the Steelers.

Baltimore has won 11 straight games, and it avenged one of its two losses with a win at Cleveland on Sunday. The Ravens lost to the Browns in Week 4 and haven't lost since, going on a franchise-record winning streak.

It's no surprise that Baltimore is the Super Bowl favorite, as Lamar Jackson continues to will the Ravens to impressive victories.

The 49ers bounced back in a big way this week, beating the Rams on Saturday night and taking back first place of the NFC West with the Seahawks' loss to the Cardinals. They currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they'd secure it with a win at Seattle on Sunday night.

While the Steelers, Titans and Raiders—the three teams with the worst Super Bowl odds—are all still alive in the playoff race, only one will make the postseason as the second AFC wild card. Although Pittsburgh and Tennessee both lost Sunday, the Titans took over the No. 6 spot and are in control heading into Week 17.

In order to stay alive in the playoff race in Week 16, Oakland had to have five things happen, and they all did: the Raiders beat the Chargers, the Ravens beat the Browns, the Jets beat the Steelers, the Saints beat the Titans and the Colts beat the Panthers.

Now, Oakland needs four things to happen in Week 17 to get into the postseason: the Raiders need to beat the Broncos, the Ravens need to beat the Steelers, the Texans need to beat the Titans and the Colts need to beat the Jaguars.

The odds aren't good for the Raiders, but there's still a chance.

The Titans and Steelers are both 8-7, so it's most likely one of those two teams will take the final AFC playoff spot that is up for grabs.