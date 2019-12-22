Updated 2020 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Results

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Despite their greatest efforts otherwise, the Cincinnati Bengals have clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati overcame a 23-point deficit during the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter to force overtime. However, the Bengals still found a way to lose; Miami kicked a field goal as time expired.

While losses are rarely a positive thing, the last-second letdown means Cincinnati will have a chance to draft a franchise quarterback. That, in all likelihood, will be LSU's Joe Burrow.

As Week 16 comes to a close, we have the updated draft order.

Current 2020 NFL Draft Order

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Arizona Cardinals

10. New York Jets

11. Denver Broncos

12. Cleveland Browns

13. Atlanta Falcons

14. Oakland Raiders

15. Dallas Cowboys

16. Indianapolis Colts

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

19. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Tennessee Titans

23. Buffalo Bills

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

26. Kansas City Chiefs

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Green Bay Packers

29. New England Patriots

30. New Orleans Saints

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Baltimore Ravens

Week 16 Impacts Draft Results

For good reason, the finish in Miami will attract the most attention. Had the Dolphins lost, they could've held the No. 2 pick in the draft. Instead, they're merely selecting in the top five, and Cincinnati is guaranteed the No. 1 selection.

While that has provided a little excitement for Bengals fans, some supporters of the New York Jets weren't as thrilled.

The goal is to win games, unquestionably. But the 2019 campaign has become yet another frustrating year in the franchise's history, and a sixth win only increases the possibility of head coach Adam Gase returning for the 2020 season.



Additionally, the Jets' 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated New York from No. 7 to No. 10 in the draft order.

The Arizona Cardinals have a similar situation. Entering the weekend, Arizona sat sixth. But the NFC West cellar-dweller pulled off a 27-13 upset against the NFC-leading Seattle Seahawks and rose to ninth, one spot ahead of the Jets.

The most notable mover is the Dallas Cowboys dropping from its tiebreak-held perch atop the NFC East. Dallas played a miserable game offensively in a 17-9 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who improved to 8-7 and snatched the division lead.

Dallas and Philadelphia nearly flipped spots in the potential draft order, though the Cowboys are a slot higher (15th) than where the Eagles (16th) entered Sunday.

Although Monday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings can affect the list, spots No. 21-24 will be for losers of the wild-card round. A reshuffle in that area is relatively meaningless during the regular season.

