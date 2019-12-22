Lamar Jackson Dominant as Ravens Rally to Beat Baker Mayfield, Browns

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns held Lamar Jackson in check for nearly an entire half of football.

It wasn't nearly long enough. 

Jackson threw his first two of three touchdowns with under two minutes remaining in the first half on his way to leading the Ravens to a 31-15 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The (likely) future MVP connected with Mark Andrews on two scores to help the Ravens clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. 

The Browns, once again struggling with discipline and lacking in big plays through the air, clinched their 12th straight losing campaign. They have had just one winning season since returning to the NFL in 1999 after the franchise moved to Baltimore.

         

What's Next?

The Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Browns close up with the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

