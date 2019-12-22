49ers vs. Seahawks Flexed to Sunday Night Football; Winner Clinches NFC West

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks' Week 17 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers was flexed into NBC's Sunday Night Football slot.

Both teams have already clinched a playoff berth. The winner of next week's clash will claim the NFC West title. Seattle is a half-game behind San Francisco but has a head-to-head victory over the 49ers from Week 10.

The 49ers survived a scare from the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. With the game tied at 31 inside the final minute, Jimmy Garoppolo hit Emmanuel Sanders for a 46-yard gain on 3rd-and-16. That helped set up Robbie Gould's game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired.

The implications for Seattle and San Francisco's second meeting go beyond the division. The 49ers would also be the NFC's top seed by improving to 13-3. With the Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints all sitting at 11-3, the race for the No. 1 seed would open up were San Francisco to falter.

This is the second straight year in which NBC flexed a pivotal divisional game into the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff for the final week of the regular season.

The Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 33-17 last season to earn the final wild-card spot in the AFC.