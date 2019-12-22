49ers' Kyle Shanahan Gives Emotional Speech After C.J. Beathard's Brother Killed

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

After his team defeated the Los Angeles Rams 34-31 on Saturday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an emotional speech in the locker room in the wake of the stabbing death of quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother this weekend.

Clayton Beathard, 22, was killed outside of The Dogwood bar in Nashville, Tennessee, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Shanahan told reporters he spent an hour with Beathard after news of the death reached the 49ers quarterback.

"There's not much you can say," he said, per Wagoner. "You just try to hold a person and be there for him. We tried to figure it out, what we could do and the quickest way to get him to his family. But that was probably my first time in a situation like that, but I think it's exactly what anybody would expect. There's nothing to say, and it's as tragic and as sad of a thing that can happen."