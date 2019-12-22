NFL Rumors: Colts to Look for QB with Jacoby Brissett's Inconsistent Play

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Jacoby Brissett is the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback for now, though the team may be seeking his successor as soon as this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "Expect the Colts to be in the quarterback market, perhaps significantly, in the draft to bolster the position."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

