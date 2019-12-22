NFL Rumors: Colts to Look for QB with Jacoby Brissett's Inconsistent Play

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Jacoby Brissett is the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback for now, though the team may be seeking his successor as soon as this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "Expect the Colts to be in the quarterback market, perhaps significantly, in the draft to bolster the position."

