NFL Playoffs 2019-20: Predicting Post-Week 16 AFC, NFC Standings

John Hefti/Associated Press

There are some huge NFL games Sunday, but the exciting action has already started for Week 16.

On Saturday, the New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills to clinch the AFC East title, while the Houston Texans' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned them the AFC South title. Plus, the San Francisco 49ers won and eliminated the Los Angeles Rams from playoff contention.

Now, the rest of the week will feature games that could set up huge matchups for the final week of the regular season.

How will the NFL standings look after the rest of those Week 16 games? Here are some predictions.

Post-Week 16 Standings Predictions

AFC

1. Baltimore

2. New England

3. Kansas City

4. Houston

5. Buffalo

6. Pittsburgh

Don't expect much change in the AFC standings the rest of the way. Five of the six playoff spots have been clinched, and the teams listed here that haven't played yet should win Sunday.

The Ravens are traveling to Cleveland to take on the Browns, one of only two teams they have lost to this season. In Week 4, Baltimore lost to Cleveland at home 40-25. But the Ravens haven't lost since, as they're currently riding a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

With a win Sunday, Baltimore will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Ravens should avenge their loss to their AFC North rival and continue one of the best seasons in franchise history.

The Patriots and Texans clinched their respective division titles with wins Saturday. New England won the AFC East for the 11th straight season, while Houston won the AFC South for the third time in four years. Both teams will stay in the same spots in the standings, while the Chiefs should beat the Bears and maintain their No. 3 spot.

The Bills lost to the Patriots on Saturday, but they've clinched a playoff spot and will still be in the No. 5 seed after this week's games.

The Steelers and Titans are currently battling for the second AFC wild-card spot, as both enter Sunday at 8-6. Pittsburgh will hold on to the spot this week, as it travels to take on the Jets.

Meanwhile, Tennessee may have trouble keeping pace. It hosts New Orleans on Sunday, and the Saints are battling for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Titans will stay alive in the wild-card race, but they may not win this week.

But Week 17 should be exciting. Even if the Titans lose to the Saints, if they beat the Texans next week and the Steelers lose to the Ravens, Tennessee would earn the final AFC playoff spot.

NFC

1. Seattle

2. Green Bay

3. New Orleans

4. Philadelphia

5. San Francisco

6. Minnesota

Get ready for a huge NFC West showdown in Week 17.

The 49ers beat the Rams on Saturday night to momentarily take the NFC West lead, but the Seahawks will take it back with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday. However, that will leave both teams at 12-3 entering next week, when they'll face off in Seattle for the division title.

Not only could the NFC West title be on the line, but the 49ers and Seahawks may be playing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so it will be a huge matchup to cap the regular season.

The NFC East race is also shaping up to have an exciting finish. The Cowboys and Eagles play in Philadelphia on Sunday, and the winner will take over first place in the division. Not only that, but Dallas would clinch the NFC East title with a victory.

However, the Eagles have been playing better in recent weeks, winning back-to-back division games over the Giants and Redskins. With momentum and home-field advantage, Philadelphia will notch its biggest win of the year, beating Dallas and taking control of the division race.

If that happens, the Eagles should have no trouble securing the NFC East in Week 17, when they travel to take on the Giants again.

While those two divisions may not be clinched this week, the NFC North should be. The Packers are facing the Vikings in Minneapolis on Monday night, and if they win, they'll clinch the division title.

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins has never won a Monday night game in his career, and that streak will continue as Aaron Rodgers leads Green Bay to a big road victory. However, the Vikings have already clinched a playoff spot, which they secured with the Rams' loss to the 49ers on Saturday night, so either way the season will continue into January for Minnesota.