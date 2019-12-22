Week 16 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NFL playoffs are edging ever closer, with just one full week of games left on the schedule after the conclusion of Week 16.

Sunday's action will see Dallas visit Philadelphia in a divisional showdown, while Baltimore look for revenge against Cleveland. New Orleans travel to Tennessee and the L.A. Chargers host Oakland.

Here's a look at the full slate of games, complete with spread odds and the over/under (odds courtesy of Caesars):

Teams, Spread, Over/Under, Pick

Baltimore at Cleveland, BAL -10, 49.5, Baltimore 31-21

Carolina at Indianapolis, IND -6.5, 46.5, Indianapolis 24-21

Cincinnati at Miami, CIN -2, 46.5, Miami 28-27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, ATL -7, 47, Atlanta 19-17

New Orleans at Tennessee, NO -2, 49.5, New Orleans 30-26

NY Giants at Washington, WAS -1, 42, New York 19-17

Pittsburgh at NY Jets, PIT -3.5, 37, Pittsburgh 25-19

Detroit at Denver, DEN -7, 38.5, Denver 31-21

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, LAC -7.5, 45.5, L.A. 28-24

Arizona at Seattle, SEA -9, 50.5, Seattle 24-19

Dallas at Philadelphia, DAL -2, 46, Philadelphia 28-27

Kansas City at Chicago, KC -6, 44.5, Kansas City 38-21

Week 16's Top Prop Bets

Total: Under 50.5 points in Arizona at Seattle

The Cardinals and Seahawks combined for a total of 68 points in Week 15, but don't expect a repeat performance when these two division rivals meet again on Sunday.

Kyler Murray has slowed down in recent weeks and has done most of his damage outside of his own division, in which he has tossed just four touchdowns. Last week's rampage came courtesy of an incredible four scores from running back Kenyan Drake, but he came into that game having scored just once on the ground all season.

Seattle have laid down some big totals this season, but have only crossed the 30-point mark in one-score games. In Week 4, they cruised to a win over the Cardinals, 27-10.

Seattle doesn't tend to run up the score when they're in control of the action, and Arizona have yet to show they can hang with their division rivals. Take the under here.

Line: New Orleans -2 at Tennessee

The Titans have won four of their last five games, going on an unlikely run that brought them much closer to a playoff spot than anyone likely could have imagined at the halfway point of the season.

They've yet to face a team as well-rounded as the Saints, however, and since Week 2, every single one of New Orleans' wins have come by more than two points. They've only lost twice since, against the Falcons and 49ers, but completely dominated the Colts in their last outing.

Veteran quarterback Drew Brees appears to be peaking at the right time, with he playoffs right around the corner:

Tennessee deserve a ton of credit for this great run they've put together, but Sunday's challenge is just too great, and New Orleans will beat the line.

Winning Margin: Miami 7-12 over Cincinnati (+525)

Courtesy of 888sport (h/t OddsChecker), punters looking to strike big and not afraid to take some risks may want to put their faith in the Dolphins against the Bengals.

Miami has been among the worst teams in football this season but have improved as the season wore on and have three wins in their last seven games. They struggle running the ball but should find more success against a defense that just gave up 34 points against a Patriots offense that has been far from great of late.

Joe Mixon crossed the 130-yard mark on the ground for the second straight week, but he didn't find the end zone. He has just six combined rushing and receiving touchdowns this season, so he likely won't pile up the points on Sunday.