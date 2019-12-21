No. 18 Villanova Stuns No. 1 Kansas 56-55 Behind Jermaine Samuels' 15 Points

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Another week and another No. 1 team has gone down.

No. 18 Villanova became the latest college basketball team to pull off the upset, earning a 56-55 win Saturday over No. 1 Kansas. Just seven weeks into the 2019-20 season, five different top-ranked teams have lost games.

Jermaine Samuels hit the go-head shot for the Wildcats with 24 seconds remaining after the squad trailed by four points late.

Devon Dotson then had several chances to give Kansas the lead in the final minute but missed a key free throw and then a layup in the closing seconds. The guard scored 15 for Kansas (9-2), which suffered its first loss since opening night against Duke.

Samuels was the key factor for Villanova (9-2), scoring 12 of his 15 points in the second half in front of the home crowd at the Wells Fargo Center.

Notable Stats

Devon Dotson, G, Kansas: 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists

Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas: 12 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks

Saddiq Bey, G, Villanova: Seven points, seven rebounds, five assists

Jermaine Samuels, G, Villanova: 15 points, five rebounds

Balanced Attack Helps Villanova Survive Win

It was an ugly shooting game from both sides early on, and the score sat at 23-23 at halftime.

However, Villanova stayed in front after getting production from a variety of sources.

The outside shooting was miserable, but six different players hit threes, and they all seemed to come at important times.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Samuels had big stretches during the second half, while Collin Gillespie helped even in a personal bad shooting day that saw him shoot two of 10 from three-point range.

Saddiq Bey was also all over the court without getting his usual scoring numbers.

It was enough to pull out a hard-fought win against one of the best teams in the nation.

Offense Can't Match Defense for Kansas

As has often been the case this year, it was the defense that fueled Kansas against Villanova.

Villanova entered the day No. 3 in the country in offensive efficiency, per KenPom, but Kansas held the squad to 34.9 percent shooting from the field and scored 10 of 41 attempts from three-point range.

However, there wasn't enough offense to stay in front of the Wildcats.

Junior guard Marcus Garrett suffered a leg injury in the first half and was ruled out by halftime, per Andy Katz of Turner Sports.

While he averages fewer than 10 points per game, this was a significant loss for the Jayhawks:

Kansas missed his shooting and finished 3-of-13 from three-point range.

This made things more difficult for the Jayhawks, with depth especially a problem.

Dotson and Udoka Azubuike had strong performances with a combined 27 points, while Ochai Agbaji added 11, but the team couldn't get it done late with zero points in the final minute and four seconds.

Adding in the 4-of-10 free-throw shooting, Kansas leaves town with a missed opportunity.

What's Next?

Villanova will get over a week off before beginning conference play with a home game against Xavier on Dec. 30. Kansas will go on the other side of the country for a tough road game against Stanford on Dec. 29.