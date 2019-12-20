Volterax Wins Madden NFL 20 Club Championship, $100K Grand Prize

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Volterax took out Drini 28-13 in the final of the Madden 20 Club Championship and collected the $100,000 winner's share of the prize purse Friday.

Representing the Arizona Cardinals, Volterax leaned heavily on the running game and three-time Pro Bowler Chris Johnson, which allowed him to take control in the second half.

Drini deserves credit for not dropping the controller and walking away altogether when Volterax scored on a 44-yard run to end the first half.

Using Johnson, Volterax initially ran to the right, paused and took a few more steps to the right before spinning back to the left and finding the end zone. Drini had his head in his hand after Johnson crossed the goal line.

Drini got the ball to open the second half but found himself with a 4th-and-9 at his own 49-yard line. With Philip Rivers under center, he threw an interception with 2:31 left in the third quarter.

With the quarters limited to five minutes, Volterax could've drained a lot of time off the clock. Instead, he once again found a seam with Johnson and hit pay dirt on a 53-yard run to effectively seal the victory.