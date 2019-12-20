Report: Joe Horn Faces 10 Years in Prison for Defrauding NFL Health Care Program

ROGELIO V. SOLIS/Associated Press

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn reportedly is facing 10 years in prison for defrauding the NFL's health care program.

Per Michelle Hunter of Nola.com, Horn pleaded guilty on Thursday to one charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud when he sought reimbursements for items including medical equipment and prescriptions that he never bought.

Hunter reported the charge Horn pleaded guilty to carries with it a prison sentence of up 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000, however she noted the plea likely means Horn is "cooperating with the federal authorities in hope of more lenient sentence."

Horn's plea comes after officials with the United States Department of Justice uncovered an alleged scheme involving a group former NFL players to scam the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Plan out of money.

Horn, Clinton Portis, Robert McCune, John Eubanks, Tamarick Vanover, Carlos Rogers, Correll Buckhalter, Etric Pruitt, Ceandris Brown and Reche Caldwell were listed among the other defendants in the case.

The items Horn sought reimbursement for included a $52,000 cryosauna that prosecutors said he didn't need and never received, per Hunter.

Horn played for the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons during his 12-year NFL career. He was named to the Pro Bowl in four of his first five seasons with the Saints from 2000-04. The Saints inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2010.