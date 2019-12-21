NFL Predictions Week 16: Fantasy Projections and Guide to Latest Vegas Odds

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

We've reached Week 16, which is an important point in both the real-world NFL season and in the fantasy season. In the NFL, the playoff race is nearing its conclusion. In most season-long fantasy leagues, championship weekend has arrived.

With all four first-round byes still up for grabs, the chance of teams resting starters in Week 16 is slim. However, plenty of star players will still be absent because of injuries—standouts like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, for example, are likely all out.

Here, we'll examine the top fantasy flex options for Week 16, along with the latest betting lines and over/unders from Caesars. We'll also dig into some enticing sleeper options that could flesh out a championship roster.

Week 16 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Houston Texans (-3, 50) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 28-26

Buffalo Bills (+6.5, 37) at New England Patriots: New England 22-19

Los Angeles Rams (+6.5, 44.5) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 26-22

Baltimore Ravens (-10, 49.5) at Cleveland Browns: Baltimore 31-22

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5 37) at New York Jets: Pittsburgh 24-17

Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 46.5) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 26-18

Cincinnati Bengals (-1, 46.5) at Miami Dolphins: Cincinnati 20-17

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7, 47) at Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta 28-20

New Orleans Saints (-2 49.5) at Tennessee Titans: New Orleans 31-23

New York Giants (+1, 42) at Washington Redskins: New York 22-18

Detroit Lions (+7, 38.5) at Denver Broncos: Denver 24-16

Oakland Raiders (+7, 45.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 28-21

Arizona Cardinals (+9.5, 50.5) at Seattle Seahawks: Seattle 33-23

Dallas Cowboys (-2, 48) at Philadelphia Eagles: Dallas 30-20

Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 44.5) at Chicago Bears: Kansas City 24-17

Green Bay Packers (+5.5, 47) at Minnesota Vikings: Green Bay 28-22

Week 16 Top 25 Flex Projections

1. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints: 11 receptions, 148 receiving yards, two TDs

2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: 10 receptions, 130 receiving yards, one TD

3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: 95 rushing yards, six receptions, 70 receiving yards, one TD

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: 110 rushing yards, five receptions, 65 receiving yards, one TD

5. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks: 140 rushing yards, three receptions, 50 receiving yards, one TD

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: 105 rushing yards, five receptions, 60 receiving yards, one TD

7. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: nine receptions, 110 receiving yards, one TD

8. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: nine receptions, 110 receiving yards, one TD

9. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: 100 rushing yards, five receptions, 45 receiving yards, one TD

10. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 140 rushing yards, two receptions, 30 receiving yards, one TD

11. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins: eight receptions, 110 receiving yards, one TD

12. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: eight receptions, 105 receiving yards, one TD

13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 165 rushing yards, two receptions, 28 receiving yards

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: seven receptions, 130 receiving yards

15. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: 70 rushing yards, five receptions, 60 receiving yards

16. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: eight receptions, 100 receiving yards

17. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers: seven receptions, 110 receiving yards

18. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: seven receptions, 105 receiving yards

19. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens: 130 rushing yards, two receptions, 20 receiving yards

20. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 105 rushing yards, three receptions, 25 receiving yards

21. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: 60 rushing yards, five receptions, 50 receiving yards

22. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears: six receptions, 95 receiving yards

23. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: 60 rushing yards, five receptions, 45 receiving yards

24. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys: six receptions, 95 receiving yards

25. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks: six receptions, 90 receiving yards

Sleeper: Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Wide receiver Kenny Stills has largely been an afterthought in the Houston Texans offense when Will Fuller has been healthy and filling the No. 2 role. However, he does have some upside on Saturday and could be worth a look in deeper leagues.

For starters, Fuller is dealing with a hamstring injury and may not be at 100 percent. He's officially listed as questionable and will likely play, but Deshaun Watson may still look Stills' way often if Fuller struggles to gain separation.

Stills finished last week's game with three catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns. He should see even more opportunities this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their underwhelming pass defense.

Tampa ranks 30th against the pass, allowing an average of 276.8 passing yards per game. The Buccaneers also rank first in passing offense, third in total offense and third in scoring, which gives this game some legitimate shootout potential.

Projection: four receptions, 58 receiving yards, one TD

Sleeper: Mike Boone, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

With Cook and Alexander Mattison both unlikely to play against the Green Bay Packers—neither practiced this week—the Minnesota Vikings are likely to lean on second-year back Mike Boone once again.

Boone finished last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers with 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This week, he's set to make the first start of his NFL career.

"To be in this position and possibly be able to be out there, it means a lot," Boone said, per the team's official website.

Boone has an attractive matchup against the Packers and their 24th-ranked run defense (120.9 yards per game allowed). As long as the Vikings don't get behind early and abandon the run, Boone should see 20-plus carries and should approach the coveted 100-yard mark.

Projection: 105 rushing yards, two receptions, 12 receiving yards

Sleeper: Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is worth a look for fantasy managers who are streaming at the position. He has started to develop chemistry with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and has become a focal point in Miami's passing attack.

Through 14 games, Gesicki has caught 41 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. He is coming off a four-catch, 47-yard game against the New York Giants.

Gesicki should be in store for a better outing against the Cincinnati Bengals and their 15th ranked pass defense. That ranking doesn't seem to make for a particularly favorable matchup, but it is misleading. Teams often eschew the pass in order to exploit Cincinnati's terrible run defense.

The Bengals allow an average of 8.2 yards per pass attempt, second-most in the league.

Projection: five receptions, 62 receiving yards, one TD