NFL Week 16 Live-Stream Info, TV Start Times and Schedule Coverage Map

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The 2019-20 NFL postseason is edging closer into view, and we'll get a clearer picture of the teams taking part in it after the Week 16 action on Sunday.

This weekend's standout encounter comes from the NFC East, where the Dallas Cowboys can cement their position as division winners with victory at the Philadelphia Eagles. Elsewhere in the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings will ensure they're involved in the playoffs with a win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers know two wins will see them into the playoffs; they face the New York Jets on the road on Sunday. The Tennessee Titans will be out to keep the pressure up on the Steelers, although they face a much more challenging clash against the New Orleans Saints.

Here are the key viewing details for the Sunday and Monday matches, as well as a preview of what's to come from the penultimate weekend of regular-season action.

Coverage Map

Week 16 Schedule

Sunday, December 22

1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, CBS, CBS All Access

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, CBS, CBS All Access

New York Giants at Washington Redskins, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, CBS, CBS All Access

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, Fox, Fox Sports Go

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS, CBS All Access

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, CBS, CBS All Access

4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Fox, Fox Sports Go

8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, NBC, NBC Sports App

Monday, December 23

8:15 p.m ET

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, ESPN, WatchESPN

Week 16 Preview

The Cowboys and the Eagles will hog the limelight this weekend, with the former knowing victory at Lincoln Financial Field would secure them the NFC East.

While both teams have endured campaigns of inconsistency so far, they will each be in high spirits going into this crunch contest following impressive Week 15 wins.

The Cowboys dominated the Rams for long spells in a 44-21 win:

Dak Prescott threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns on the night, but the rushing game from Dallas was the bedrock for the win.

Per Rob Phillips, the duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard took the game away from the Rams in the first half:

The Eagles will need to find a way of containing what is a potentially destructive Dallas offense, although the same can be said for the visitors this weekend, who will be out to keep a leash on Carson Wentz.

The Philadelphia quarterback produced one of his best displays of the season last week, inspiring the Eagles to a 37-27 win over Washington. He threw three touchdowns and recorded 266 passing yards.

Colin Cowherd commented on how impressive a display it was given Philadelphia's lack of receiving options:

In this clip shared by the Eagles, it's clear just how much of a leader Wentz is on the sidelines, too:

Elsewhere, the Steelers will be seeking to bounce back after their defeat to the Bills. They will fancy their chances against the Jets, and while they face the Ravens in the final week of the regular season, Baltimore are likely to rest some key performers for that encounter.

The Titans will be waiting to see if they slip up. They face the Saints in a battle between two of the league's most in-form quarterbacks in Ryan Tannehill and Drew Brees.

Per Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate, the introduction of the former into the Titans team has turned their season around:

On Monday, the U.S. Bank Stadium will host what should be an entertaining encounter between NFC North rivals the Vikings and the Packers.

Depending on results elsewhere, the Vikings may have secured a playoff berth before this fixture kicks off. Nevertheless, a win on Monday would put them level with the Packers on 11-4 ahead of the last round of regular-season matches.