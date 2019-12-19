Report: Cardinals' Josh Shaw Drops Appeal of Suspension for Betting on NFL Games

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

Arizona Cardinals' Josh Shaw runs drills during the teams' NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw dropped the appeal of his suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy and will remain out for at least the remainder of the 2020 season.  

David Purdum of ESPN reported Shaw is now listed in the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list, signaling he has dropped his appeal. Shaw was suspended by the NFL on Nov. 29 for making several bets on NFL games during a trip to Las Vegas with friends.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."

The NFL investigation found Shaw bet on several games this season while on injured reserve. Included in those contests was a three-game parlay in which he bet against the Cardinals during their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

It's not believed that Shaw used any inside information to place his wagers. He cooperated with the league's investigation into the matter and had been appealing to reduce his suspension.

The USC product is the first player to be suspended since a Supreme Court ruling allowed individual states to legalize sports gambling.  

Related

    Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson says he's finally back to where he needs to be

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson says he's finally back to where he needs to be

    Bob McManaman
    via azcentral

    P2: Browns Game Was More Than OBJ Matchup

    ‘I hear the chatter’ 😤

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    P2: Browns Game Was More Than OBJ Matchup

    Arizona Sports
    via Arizona Sports

    Kenyan Drake Named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Kenyan Drake Named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

    Arizona Sports
    via Arizona Sports

    The NFL's Best-Kept Secret

    Austin Ekeler is fresh off a Pro Bowl snub and could be the steal of free agency this offseason

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    The NFL's Best-Kept Secret

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report