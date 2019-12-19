Schefter: Urban Meyer 'Interested' in NFL Amid Links to Cowboys, Redskins

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer is reportedly interested in becoming a coach at the NFL level.

ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on Thursday's episode of Get Up and said: "I think he is definitely interested in getting to the NFL if that were an option. He would sit down, he would listen."

Meyer was in attendance in Washington during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Jane Slater of NFL Network reported on Dec. 6 the Dallas Cowboys have a "very real interest" in him.

In October, he appeared on The Herd With Colin Cowherd and said "absolutely," when asked if he would be interested in the Cowboys job (h/t Jenna West of Sports Illustrated). "Absolutely. That one? Yes."

Dallas hiring Meyer would surely be a change in direction from Jason Garrett, who has been there since the 2010 season and is yet to make it past the second round of the playoffs. The Cowboys have been inconsistent all season and sit at 7-7, although they still control their own destiny thanks to the rest of the NFC East's lackluster play.

Meyer is one of the best college coaches in recent history with three national titles and a 187-32 record during stops at Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green. There is also a recent connection in place with the Cowboys and Washington seeing how he coached Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin with the Buckeyes.

McLaurin notably told the Washington Post his former college coach was in attendance at Sunday's game as "his guest" and to support his former players, not because he was interested in the coaching job.

It should be noted there is no guarantee the Cowboys job will even be open if Garrett leads the team to the playoffs, but Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington reported "interim coach Bill Callahan almost certainly won't be retained" in the nation's capital.

For now, Meyer is a college football analyst with Fox Sports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the former college coach is "is extremely happy where he is right now."