NFL Week 16 Picks: Vegas Odds, Props and Predictions Before Saturday Night

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers come into Saturday night in need of bounce-back performances.

Sean McVay's team had its playoff hopes diminished in Week 15 in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while the Niners suffered a shocking home defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.

Kyle Shanahan's side needs a victory to keep pace with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints in the hunt for NFC home-field advantage.

Meanwhile, the Rams need to win just to have a chance to stay in the wild-card hunt, but its defense may not allow that to happen.

Saturday's opener features an intriguing matchup between the AFC South-leading Houston Texans and the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Given how well both Jameis Winston and Deshaun Watson have played, the clash at Raymond James Stadium may witness plenty of points.

NFL Week 16 Schedule

All times ET

Saturday, December 21

Houston (-3) at Tampa Bay (Over/Under: 49.5) (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Buffalo at New England (-6.5) (O/U: 37.5) (4:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (-6.5) (O/U: 45) (8:15 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, December 22

Baltimore (-10) at Cleveland (O/U: 47.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati at Miami (-1) (O/U: 46.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Pittsburgh (-3) at New York Jets (O/U: 38.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Atlanta (-7) (O/U: 46) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina at Indianapolis (-7 (O/U: 46) (1 p.m., Fox)

New Orleans (-2.5) at Tennessee (O/U: 50.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants at Washington (-2.5) (O/U: 42) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Denver (-6.5) (O/U: 38.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) (O/U: 45.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Dallas (-3) at Philadelphia (O/U: 46) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at Seattle (-9.5) (O/U: 50) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Kansas City (-5.5) at Chicago (O/U: 45) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, December 23

Green Bay at Minnesota (-4.5) (O/U: 45) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Top Play

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (-6.5)

The 6.5-point spread for Saturday night's matchup seems high for a divisional game, but the 49ers already own a 13-point victory over the Rams from Week 5.

The second-place team in the NFC West could find plenty of success on the ground through its collection of running backs.

In Week 15, the Rams were gashed for 263 rushing yards by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in a 44-21 defeat at AT&T Stadium that was much worse than the score suggests.

In three of the last four games, Aaron Donald and Co. have allowed over 100 rushing yards, and in two of those performances, they allowed over 200.

Life will not get easier for the Rams defense vs. a 49ers team hungry to prove a point that Sunday's loss to the Falcons was a fluke and that they are more than capable of finishing off the No. 1 seed.

With two straight victories, they would clinch home-field advantage by way of their head-to-head tiebreakers over the Packers and Saints.

In the last month, San Francisco is averaging 142 rushing yards per game, and it now has three players over 500 ground yards in Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert.

If the running backs continue their recent surge and the Nick Bosa-led defense shuts down Jared Goff, like it did in Week 5 by holding him to 78 passing yards, the 49ers could get back on track before their mammoth clash with Seattle.

Top Prop

Jameis Winston Passing Yards

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston has been an offensive machine over the last few weeks.

He enters the Week 16 home showdown with the Texans off back-to-back 400-yard performances vs. the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

In total, the Buccaneers signal-caller has 10 300-yard games and nine multi-score outings.

He is facing a Houston defense that allowed over 400 total yards to three of its previous five foes and conceded 391 to a fourth.

Even without Mike Evans in Week 15, Winston linked up with Breshad Perriman for three touchdowns and he completed a pass to 11 different receivers.

Winston will also be without Chris Godwin, who is not likely to play the rest of the season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport (h/t NFL.com's Nick Crook).

But even with a depleted roster, Winston could achieve success vs. a vulnerable Houston secondary.

The best odds on Winston's total are over 331.5 at +120 (bet $100 to win $120) and over 351.5 at +170, per Oddschecker.



Since he has attempted over 30 passes on 10 occasions, Winston is likely to throw at a high volume again, and he may be playing from behind if Houston jumps out to an early advantage vs. a Tampa Bay defense that conceded over 200 yards through the air in six of the last seven.

With a shootout likely and Winston playing at his best, his yardage total is worth a wager.

